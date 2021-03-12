Denver Museum of Art exhibit celebrates Hollywood couple and style icons Vronique and Gregory Peck – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new exhibition opening Sunday at the Denver Art Museum celebrates the glamor of old Hollywood through the fashion of a celebrity couple and their connections to the continents on both sides of the Atlantic. Véronique and Gregory Peck’s style shines a light on milestones in fashion history and helps capture their heritage by fighting for societal issues.

“This exhibition is truly an opportunity to walk through decades of fashion and stop in front of many great designers,” said Florence Müller, Curator of Textile Art and Fashion for the Avenir Foundation at the Denver Art Museum. “I hope you will see how Véronique looked at fashion, fashion is really an art form.

READ MORE: “ Women in their Infinite Forms ”: an exhibition of 11 local artists on display at the Denver Milk Market

From Paris to Hollywood: the fashion and influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck includes 100 sets from 15 different designers from around the world. Not only the dresses, but also the sketches, photographs, film clips and documents will be shared for the first time publicly by the family.

“It’s a real mix of their public and private life,” said Cecilia Peck Voll, the couple’s daughter. “I never saw anyone who looked like my mother growing up.

From the 1950s to the 1990s, the exhibition captures the evolution of the role of women in society. It includes 20 pieces donated by Voll to the Denver Art Museum for this collection. There are nine sections organized by theme and in chronological order, highlighting why designers viewed Ms. Peck as an ambassador for the industry.

“I watched her get dressed and kind of breathless, it was so beautiful and see how she chose things,” Voll said. “Someone who had a strong identity, presence and voice alongside such a renowned husband.”

She admired their love, sharing that as a couple for 50 years, they had perhaps only spent two or three nights apart. She said they made the style effortless and people couldn’t take their eyes off them.

“Their friends were the most interesting people, actors, writers, directors, politicians, big thinkers,” Voll said. “Every time you walked in there was someone incredibly interesting.”

READ MORE: Denver is looking for local artists for a project at Montbello Police Station and 911 Call Center

As the daughter of an American actor and French writer who would go on to become a philanthropist and fashion influencer, she said her mother’s roots in Paris impacted Los Angeles as Peck moved on over the decades with so many unique pieces.

“I think it reflects how she was really able to define herself through her style,” she told CBS4 of the new show. “I am so happy to see that this includes what was important to them, which is social justice, diversity and human rights.”

The collection consists of pieces worn by Ms. Peck as well as a tuxedo worn by Mr. Peck. Paris to Hollywood will be visible from March 14 to July 18, 2021.

“They can look at it with a very new eye and they can imagine and understand how the young designers of today are inspired by all these decades,” added Müller, the curator of this exhibition.

For more information visit denverartmuseum.org.

NO MORE NEWS: Denver Museum of Nature & Sciences Earth Science Collections Director to Give Virtual Demonstration at Girls & Science