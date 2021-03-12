Mars is here, and that means more outdoor activities around the valley: Tricias Weekend Picks 3/12/21

Beaver Creek presents Bloom

Katie Mermerie will be performing all kinds of amazing feats like stilt walking, hoop spinning and fire during the Beaver Creeks Bloom celebration through March 27. (Beaver Creek Resort Company, Daily Special).



Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom, a celebration of spring in the mountains. Every day until March 27, see plaza-level shows and performers near the Beaver Creek Village Ice Rink. After the slopes close, go down the escalators for free family fun. In addition to the nightly entertainment, don’t forget the activities that take place on Saturdays with the Family Aprs Ski events.

This Sunday also marks the last race of the Beaver Creek Nordic Series. Don’t let the word race scare you, you are welcome to get out and take a walk instead of trying to set the best time. The event will take place at the McCoy Park Nordic Center at the top of the Strawberry Park Express (# 12). Registration is between 8:30 am and 9:30 am in front of the Candy Cabin at the top of the Strawberry Park elevator. A chairlift pass will be provided for those without an Epic Pass. The race will start at 10 a.m. for the 5 km and 10 km runners. Access the calendar of events on beavercreek.com or Eventbrite and search for the Beaver Creek Nordic Series .

Flowering calendar

Friday

4 p.m.-7 p.m .: From the fire eater to the spinning of the hoop and the twirling of the flag, Katie Mermerie will dazzle and delight with her talent and grace

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Brent Gordon

Saturday

3:15 p.m .: 40th anniversary commemorative pins and Beaver Creek Wonder pins handed out at Chips Truck

3:15 p.m .: Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

4-7 p.m .: Katie Mermerie will walk on stilts, kiss the sky and be available for socially distant photo ops

4 pm-7pm: live DJ

5 pm-8pm: Silent disco

Sunday

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Chuck Grossman

Monday

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Kevin Danzig

Tuesday

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Nick Steingart

Wednesday

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Nick Steingart

Thursday

4 pm-7pm: Live music with Nick Steingart

Beaver Creek has a new Common Consumption Zone that allows those 21 and over to buy and walk around with alcoholic beverages sold in area restaurants and stores. Grab a drink and stroll or sit on one of the overstuffed sofas or new bars with adjacent fireplaces.

Shamrock Shuffle

Wear your best St. Paddy’s Day costume and take part in the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday at Vail Golf and Nordic Center. (Jessie Klehfoth, Vail Daily special).



When you think of March, you think of shamrocks, leprechauns, and St. Patrick’s Day, and one tradition you won’t want to miss that is compatible with COVID-19 is the Shamrock Shuffle Snowshoe Race. Created by longtime local family the Kruegers in 2012 and hosted by the Vail Recreation District, the Shamrock Shuffle features a 10K or 5K run and a fun 1K run for kids on Saturdays.

The event takes place on the Vail Golf and Nordic Center trails and includes racing categories for snowshoes and Yaktrax, as well as a non-qualifying running shoe category. Registration is limited to 75 participants per event, so register early to be part of this spring tradition. Each participant is eligible to win raffle prizes, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, raffle winners will be pre-drawn and prizes will be mailed to the winners. Prizes will be awarded for the best St. Patrick’s Day themed outfits, so think about this costume.

New this year, the Shamrock Shuffle will take place in the morning instead of the afternoon. The races will start in waves at 9, 9:10 and 9:20 a.m. After the race, there will be a small after-party on the terrace of the Vail Golf and Nordic Center where you can refuel with complimentary breakfast items and drinks. For more information and to register, visit vailrec.com .

Girl PowHer Fashion Week

Girl PowHer offers enrichment programs like this filmmaking course held last fall. (YouthPower365, daily special)



Normally we get excited for spring and summer watching the fabulous fashions local models wear in local stores during the annual Girl PowHer Fashion Show, which draws hundreds of people and raises thousands of dollars. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has gone from a fashion show to a fashion week. You can still be inspired by some great outfits available at local retailers via a video offered on social media and you can still fundraise for this important cause.

Girl PowHer is an enrichment program that is part of the Vail Valley Foundation and is affiliated with YouthPower365, a non-profit educational service in Eagle County. Girl PowHer helps girls ages 12-18 and is focused on providing meaningful academic, enrichment, and adventure activities that challenge and encourage girls socially, academically, and physically. Activities range from athletic activities to mentoring, homework, adventure camps and trips, art projects and more.

The goal this year is to raise $ 100,000 for the Girl PowHer program. Donations are accepted online, but in the true spirit of Fashion Week, why not buy a new piece of clothing for a cause? Stop by one of these local stores and purchase your specially designed Girl PowHer empowerment t-shirt in different designs:

Luca Bruno Due

Gray salt

Research

Skipper and scout in the village of Vail

All proceeds from this limited series of custom designer t-shirts will directly support Girl PowHer. Girl PowHer Fashion Week runs through Sunday. For more information, visit youthpower365.org .

Second Friday ARTWalk and Vail Valley Art Guild Fundraiser

All proceeds from this Friday’s art sales will be donated to the families of the victims of the Silverton avalanche. Neither the artists nor the guild will receive any part of the profits. (Vail Valley Art Guild

Daily special)

March 12 is the second Friday of the month and you know what that means: The Eagles’ favorite social night of the month. The ARTWalk and Vail Valley Art Guild second Friday fundraiser will be the perfect venue this weekend.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, take a stroll on Broadway for specials, sales, on-site dining, take-out and unique gifts from the artists featured at the ARTPaCE and the Vail Valley Art Guild.

We encourage people to shop online when they become available, but many of our Broadway businesses will be open later this Friday, just still under minimum capacity protocols. Please be aware of the rules for face covering and spacing when walking along Broadway, said Tara Novak, of the ARTSPaCE + gallery workshop.

The ARTSPaCE workshop + gallery will showcase new and inspiring works by local artists Nate Smith and TaraNovakART. Smith will have a double duty as artist and evening entertainment: DJ Natron will be turning reggae vinyl to celebrate spring. There will also be over 15 other artists represented in this collection on Fridays. Go to EagleARTS.org to learn more.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting a fundraising reception for recent avalanche victims families living in Eagle. The Vail Valley Art Guilds Gallery (located at 108 W. 2nd Street in Eagle) will open at noon for lunchtime visitors and will remain open into the early evening.

Artists and photographers from the Vail Valley Art Guild want to help the families of the three residents of the town of Eagle who were killed in the avalanche on February 2 near Silverton.

They donate original artwork for sale in Second Friday galleries at greatly reduced prices. All of the works will cost less than $ 200, of which much less than $ 100, and all after-tax proceeds will go to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer, Joann Levy said in an email talking about the fundraiser. funds. .

Many artists will be present to tell you about their works. You can view and purchase the artwork to help the cause or a cash donation box and check donations will be available. They will also accept donations by credit card.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a non-profit society whose mission is to foster and promote artistic growth and promote awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. Learn more about vailvalleyartguild.com .

Other businesses in the region are celebrating their open comeback. Katch of the Day invites you to come in and see its new space after a renovation. Also discover Katchs’ extensive wine selection. Accessories and gift baskets will also be available. For more information, visit katchoftheday.com .

The Bonfire Brewery, which was founded by Andy Jessen and his wife Amanda, will unveil a commemorative mural, as well as a new commemorative steel bottle cap outside on the patio by Ken Dorst.

Live music around the Vail Valley

The Evolution Trio will play at Lionshead on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Tegan Wiens

Daily special)

In addition to the daily afternoon dose of music at Beaver Creek during Bloom, listen to artists performing in the villages of Vail and Lionshead as well as The Riverwalk in Edwards. Small ensembles of musicians pop up in the streets for socially distant mini-concerts that let you enjoy part of a track as you pass or stop and listen to the entire song. Here is the range for the villages of Vail and Lionshead. Three different musical groups will play in each village:

Friday: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Vail Village: Nick Steingart Duo, Sam and Erin Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Nick Steingart Duo, Sam and Erin Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio Lionshead Village: Evolution Trio, Twang Box Duo, all strings considered

Saturday: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Vail Village: All strings considered, Trio Twang Box, Trio Jibblets

All strings considered, Trio Twang Box, Trio Jibblets Lionshead Village: Nick Steingart Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio, Sam and Erin Duo

Sunday: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Vail Village: Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Rob Eaton, Jr. and Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, Jeremy Wedelin Trio Liosnhead Village: All strings considered, Sam and Erin Duo, Trio Jibblets

The Riverwalk Theater brings to life the outdoor musical performances it hosted this fall in front of the marquee. Last week, members of The Evolution performed in front of a small group of socially distant listeners who were seated in Adirondack chairs and small bistro tables while tasting specials like $ 3 Vail draft beers. Brewing Co., $ 6 glasses of wine, $ 5 pizza slices, $ 7 brisket nachos and more from the Riverwalk Theater. Music can also be heard if you dine on the Rose Bridge or the Main Street Grill across the street. Various musicians will perform live over the next Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Follow the Riverwalk Theater on its Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.