Cliff Simon Dead: Stargate SG-1 actor was 58





8:47 p.m. PST 03/11/2021



by



Abid Rahman



The South African played Ba’al in the sci-fi series.

Cliff Simon, the South African actor who played the villainous Ba’al in the sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, died Tuesday after a kitesurfing accident. He was 58 years old. A post on Simon’s Facebook page said the actor died after the tragic accident at Topanga Beach, near Malibu. “He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Baal, from Stargate SG-1. But like he said, acting is what I do, it’s only part of who I am. And he was so much more – a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, a swimmer, a dancer, an actor, a writer. There’s a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was too loved to mention and had a big impact on so many lives. “ Best known for playing villainous Ba’al in five seasons of the hit sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, his character was a member of an alien species called Goa’uld, and one of the last System Lords. Born in Johannesburg, Simon excelled in gymnastics and was a competitive swimmer in his youth, choosing to focus on the latter. In the early 1980s, his athletic potential coupled with the global sports boycott of South Africa due to apartheid led Simon and his family to move to the UK to pursue his Olympic ambitions. He qualified for the British National Swimming Team and was, at the age of 17, on track to qualify for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. years of intense training, he was exhausted and did not go to the Olympics. He returned to South Africa and joined the Army and spent two years in the Air Force. After his military service, he danced and performed in cabarets and shows in South Africa before being offered a coveted place in the choir of the Moulin Rouge in Paris. After six months, he became principal dancer at the Moulin Rouge. After a year in France, he returned home again. He modeled but was looking to become an actor. His big luck came when he won Mr. South Africa’s very first competition and a producer saw him and offered him a role in the bilingual South African soap opera.Egoli: Place of gold. He played the role of Mitch onEgoli: Gold Squarefor seven years. In 2000, he moved to the United States to seek acting opportunities. Her first American role was on Nash Bridges. A year later he scored the role of Ba’al in Stargate SG-1, reprising the character of the direct film in video of 2008 Stargate: Continuum. Simon was generally considered a villain in his television work. His other notable credits include 24, NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS New Orleans, Americans, Blankets and castle. He fulfilled a dream of a lifetime and became a American citizen in 2005. In July 2016, his bookNuits de Paris: my year at the Moulin Rouge has been published.







