Maggie’s pregnancy on ‘a million little things’ could lead to Gary reunion





Spoilers for A million little things Season 3, Episode 5. During a routine cancer check-up A million little things In the March 11 episode, Maggie learned that she was pregnant, which seemed to shock her completely. The scene in which the doctor shared the news was brief, so we don’t yet know how far she is or who the father might be. Most recently, she was sleeping with her roommate Jamie, but there’s a slight chance that the father is Maggies’ ex-boyfriend Gary. Maggie and Gary broke up in Season 2, Episode 9. We know that more than six months have passed since then, because Maggie had two six-month cancer screenings in that time frame with the first comer shortly after his break-up with Gary. If the last time the two were together was when they were still dating, it seems very unlikely that the baby would be Gary, as Maggie doesn’t appear to be very far away. However, it’s possible that the two connected and we don’t know that yet. Just before Maggie left for England, Gary ran to say goodbye to her at the airport. He began to tell the story in Rome, saying: [Things] got really awkward between us earlier, [I] went to the airport to say goodbye but Rome cut Gary off before he could explain further. Was Gary going to reveal that he and Maggie had had an intimate moment before he left for England? Jack Rowand / ABC This meeting took place about two months before her positive pregnancy test, so the schedule would work. Additionally, showrunner DJ Nash hinted at TV guide this The friendship between Maggie and Gary goes through a lot this season. Maggie and Gary [are] at once [going to] being tossed into each other like, overnight, very, very fast. Their love and mutual support is being tested like never before, he said. Everyone who makes the Maggie and Gary squad will be thrilled with the season because we see them loving and supporting each other as much, if not more, than they did in the past. Maybe not immediately as a couple … It could mean a few different scenarios. First, the baby is Garys from a secret date, and becoming parents brings him back with Maggie. Or two, the baby is Jamies, in which case it always seems like Gary will be there for Maggie when Jamie might not be. When Jamie and Maggie got together, neither of them wanted a serious relationship, and a kid makes it pretty serious. If Maggie decides to keep the baby, it seems unlikely that Jamie will stick around, especially now that Maggie is in America, she’s in England, and the coronavirus has closed the country’s borders. Whether the baby is Gary or not, he’s already stepped in for Maggie, and he doesn’t even know she’s pregnant yet. At the end of the March 11 episode, he offered her apartment to Maggie in case she could not return to England during the pandemic. If and when he finds out she’s pregnant, it could bring them even closer to the romantic reunion fans have been chasing for over a year.

