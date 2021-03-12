Cancel culture and the double standard on what is racist in entertainment

Today we live in a society where we seem to move from one fabricated cultural scandal to another. Goal messages seem to keep evolving in terms of what’s appropriate and what isn’t, and frankly, it’s pretty exhausting.

But this is what the left wants: a numbing of traditional virtues and the degradation of the conservative values ​​that defined who we are so that progressives can continue their march towards situational ethics. If you feel good, do it; if he offends even one person, he must be annulled and excommunicated from society.

What is worse? Failure to jump on the cancellation culture bandwagon could be detrimental to you, your career, your business, or your family.

The collapse and rejection of well-established cultural norms is exactly how institutions collapse and how countries collapse. Our snowballing path must be stopped if America is to continue to exist.

Most reasonable Americans, whether they are on the left or the right of the political spectrum, certainly see how outrageous the progressive movement is getting. How can they not? Take, for example, the latest manifestation of this cultural shift towards Gomorrah, which contrasts the iconic Dr. Seuss with top-notch hip hop.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m referring to a “song” dubbed “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. I will not dwell on what the acronym stands for, as children could read it as well as adults. If you haven’t listened to the “song”, don’t worry, seriously. This is rubbish of the lowest form and to call it music is absolutely embarrassing.

Yet somehow this salacious ‘song’ received praise across the musical spectrum, achieving recognition akin to what the Song of the Year might achieve. Also, this song is easily accessible to children of all ages as it is broadcast on FM radio and satellite radio across the country.

To put this in perspective, let’s keep in mind that the progressive left demanded that the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” be taken off the air because it was deemed sexist.

More recently, the deranged left-wing crowd has cast their eyes on the incredible Dr. Seuss. Yes you read that right, one of the most impactful childhood writers of all time. So iconic that former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama could be seen reading her texts to the children of the White House.

Now, it looks like these books are the next in the long list of things to be canceled by the progressive left, as apparently six of them will no longer be published due to “insensitive images”. Are you kidding me?

Singing over sex acts of the highest factor is considered artistic expression and yet a children’s book that has served up timeless stories that have been read to hundreds of thousands of children is now verboten? For what reasons?

Let’s not forget that some of Dr. Seuss’ books have been converted into movies such as “Dr. Seuss “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” which made Hollywood liberals millions of dollars. It would actually be quite comical to watch the hypocrisy if it weren’t so sad to see what it does to the fabric of this beautiful and diverse nation.

Suppose for a moment that the cancellation of these six books was in fact motivated by an underlying racist innuendo. Well, what could be more racist than a song that throws out the N word and talks about the forced submission of black women?

It literally doesn’t make sense, and I haven’t seen a person successfully rationalizing support for the song “WAP” while also supporting Dr. Seuss’ cancellation. I really don’t understand and neither should you.

But maybe that’s what the Twisted Entertainment Guild wants: for decent families to be so exasperated that they just raise their hands and log off. But I would say this is the first step towards licensing for this infectious disease to continue to purify itself and spread.

