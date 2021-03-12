Local Fargo cast reflect on the impact of the movies – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of Minnesota, and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.





10:00 p.m. weather reportWe’ll be going back to the 50s this weekend, reports Chris Shaffer (2:38). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

Local Fargo actors reflect on the impact of the filmsIn honor of Fargo’s 25th anniversary, David Schuman chats with local actors who played in the film and visited locations in the Twin Cities area where scenes were filmed (2:47). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

Good question: how to spot a lie?Heather Brown spoke to an expert who has spent years interviewing jurors, witnesses and everything in between (2:34). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

Metro Irish Pubs getting ready for St. Patrick’s DayIrish pubs in the Twin Cities are gearing up to celebrate in a way that was missed in 2020, reports Jeff Wagner (2:23). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

Thieves steal modified van designed for disabled girlA family’s van was stolen from their apartment garage Thursday morning – but the thieves took more than just transportation, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:02). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

Gov.Walk: Biggest COVID Dial ReturnsA major announcement is coming Friday morning from Governor Tim Walz (1:52). WCCO 4 News from March 10 to 11, 2021 2 hours ago

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: ‘Fargo’ cast members reflect as film turns 25Cast members Tony Denman, Larissa Kokernot and Michelle Hutchison and author Todd Melby reflect on Minnesota’s most iconic film (). WCCO 4 News 7 hours ago

6:00 p.m. weather reportThere will be more sun, lighter winds and cooler temperatures on Friday, reports Chris Shaffer (3:00). WCCO 4 News from March 6 to 11, 2021 7 hours ago

Hamline anthropology professor teaches virtual Minecraft lessonsA Hamline University professor has found a way for his students to come together that doesn’t involve being in person, in class, or on Zoom, reports John Lauritsen (2:13). WCCO 4 News from March 6 to 11, 2021 7 hours ago

Minnesota man Jerry Greenwood still hospitalized with COVID after nearly 100 daysHe is considered the most critical COVID patient to survive in a Twin Cities hospital, reports Liz Collin (2:15). WCCO 4 News from March 6 to 11, 2021 7 hours ago

Latest titles from the Derek Chauvin trialDerek Chauvin now faces an additional burden in the death of George Floyd, reports Esme Murphy (2:30). WCCO 4 News from March 6 to 11, 2021 7 hours ago

UPS driver plays hopscotch with kidsFun moment filmed in Rochester – UPS driver plays hopscotch in the driveway with kids after making a delivery (1:05) WCCO 4 News at March 5 – 11, 2021 8 hours ago

5:00 p.m. weather reportChris Shaffer reports clouds persist in northern Minnesota, but temperatures were above average (2:52) WCCO 4 News March 5-11, 2021 8 hours ago

1 year since the WHO declared a COVID-19 pandemicMore than 29 million cases of COVID have been identified in the United States alone. Minnesotans Reflect On A Year Like No Other (1:41) WCCO 4 News At March 5 – 11, 2021 8 hours ago

Target reduces the size of downtown officesIn an email to employees, executives at Target announced the company was moving from its downtown location, Caroline Cummings (1:57) WCCO 4 News reports March 5-11, 2021 8 hours ago

Walz: Biggest COVID dial back coming FridayGov. Tim Walz says things are looking good for late spring and summer activities, says announcement will be made on Friday on further reduction in COVID restrictions (00:43) WCCO 4 News from March 5 to 11, 2021 8 hours ago

MPD leader Arradondo and Mayor Frey discuss reopening of 38th and ChicagoMinneapolis Police have announced the arrest of two people in connection with a fatal shooting in George Floyd Square. However, they are not disclosing any details about the arrest, reports Reg Chapman (2:17) WCCO 4 News March 5-11, 2021 8 hours ago

Third degree murder charge restored against ChauvinThe prosecution fought for the reinstatement of the third degree murder charge, as it is widely considered to be easier to prove than the second degree murder charge facing Derek Chauvin, reports Esme Murphy (2:27) WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 11, 2021 8 hours ago

Extended version: WCCO chats with former Bethesda nursesLiz Collin spoke with a group of nurses who spoke out on mental wellness during the COVID pandemic (7:30 a.m.). WCCO 4 News – March 8, 2021 10 hours ago

Noon weather reportMike Augustyniak reports, after a busy day statewide, including warnings of thunderstorms and tornadoes, but the skies will remain clear on Thursday (3:53) WCCO 4 News at noon – March 11, 2021 13 hours ago

Three injured in north Minneapolis crashAround 10:30 am Thursday morning at 37th and Freemont Avenue North, a car crashed into a building, injuring three people (12:20 am) WCCO 4 News at noon – March 11, 2021 13 hours ago

Judge reinstates 3rd degree murder charge against sixth selected juror Derek ChauvinJudge Peter Cahill has stated that Derek Chauvin will face an additional charge in the death of George Floyd. Jurors will now rule on third degree murder, second degree murder and manslaughter, reports Esme Murphy (2:57) WCCO 4 News At Noon – March 11, 2021 13 hours ago

Target HQ moves out of downtown building to downtown MinneapolisTarget announced Thursday morning that the company would reduce its presence in downtown Minneapolis and move out of downtown. Katie Johnston reports. 13 hours ago

MyBurger unveils special treatment with a good causeMyBurger is back with a March malt to benefit local children in need, say Lillie Abdo and her uncle John (3:42). WCCO Mid-Morning – March 11, 2021 14 hours ago

