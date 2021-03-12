Spring events, paranormal lairs and more this weekend in Colombia





With the official start of spring just a week away, it’s time to get rid of the winter flood and get out there, listen to some music and revisit some of the area’s landmarks. 1. Spring bloom in Cheekwood It might be a break from the typical ‘to do’ format, but a visit to the Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville could be your next weekend getaway. The 55-acre Botanical Garden, 1200 Forrest Park Drive in Nashville, celebrated the change of seasons by launching its annual “Cheekwood in Bloom” exhibit this past weekend. With over 150,000 flowering bulbs, Cheekwood in Bloom creates the perfect multi-colored visual experience for a lovely spring stroll. Can’t come this weekend? Cheekwood in Bloom will run until April 11. Cheekwood will also include an assortment of family activities, adult workshops, programs and entertainment over the coming weeks. While you’re at it, be sure to visit the Cheekwood “Women to Watch: Celebrating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage” exhibit. The exhibition features objects and works of art created by female artists, allowing viewers to recognize their unique strengths and perspectives. “Many of the artists on the show were often viewed as secondary to their more famous male counterparts, whether their husbands or contemporaries,” a press release read. “This show allows you to see the work alone, without this relational identity. The artists in this show, like the suffragists, fought to make their voices heard.” For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cheekwood website at www.cheekwood.org. 2. Investigate the paranormal in Elm Springs Columbia is a city with many historic landmarks, and one of them will open this weekend for its first official paranormal event. Historic Elm Springs, 740 Mooresville Pike, will host a special paranormal investigation “The Rising” starting at 7pm Friday and Saturday. Become a ghost hunter as you explore nearly 200 years of history in the halls of the pre-Civil War mansion, uncovering mysteries and stories from the past. If anything, it’ll be a fun walk through a historic house in a spooky atmosphere, which is half the fun. Tickets cost $ 40 to attend and can be purchased through EventBrite. 3. Rubiks Groove drive-in at Hi-way 50 Anyone remember how fun it was when Rubik’s Groove came to town and took us back to the 1980s for a night? Well, they’re back, and this time they’ll be putting on a special drive-in show just a short drive from Columbia. They also bring another awesome band, with a few of its members paying homage to one of the greatest bands of the time. Located at 1584 Fayetteville Highway in Lewisburg, Hi-way 50 will feature Rubiks Goove and special guest UltraDMx – The Music of Depeche Mode starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $ 7 for adults and $ 5 for children ages 6 to 11 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.hiway50.com. Both of these bands are definitely worth the price, as they’re more than the average cover band that plays songs from yesteryear. These groups put together a full production with lights, costumes and choreography reminiscent of the era, although the group was able to create something entirely their own. In other words, a Rubik’s Groove show is always a good time. 4. A garden of warriors at the Boondox If you are planning on going out and experiencing live music, consider a concert that will also benefit local veterans. The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, will host “Dogs of War,” a fundraiser and concert to benefit A Warriors Garden, an organization providing an alternative self-therapy to veterans struggling with trauma and PTSD. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature auction items, including a hunt hosted by Dogs of War Outdoors, as well as a raised garden bed and other items. Live music will include Adam Grant, Tarrish Potter, Stephen Cochran and Chris Turner, in addition to several speakers and veterans. 5. Live entertainment If your weekend events include a stroll or two downtown, don’t forget there’s another weekend of live music waiting for you just steps away. Yonder Grove will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Call (931) 490-4550 to make reservations Olivia faye will perform at the Speakeasy Lounge upstairs at Vanh Dy’s starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Call (931) 388-6555 to make reservations. Quarter of life will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Don McKinnon will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Josh risner will perform at Tuck’s Place, 201 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Troy kemp will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Broken Swing food truck will also be parked in Bad Idea from 4 p.m. Saturday. Scott Holt Band will perform live from Variety Records in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The show will also be broadcast via the Variety Records Facebook page. Will king will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bald Kernal will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. Grafted culture will perform at Mt. Pleasant grid from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

