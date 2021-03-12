Hollywood and Highland’s $ 100 million makeover kicks off





A $ 100 million makeover of a major retail, dining and entertainment complex along the Hollywood Walk of Fame has begun. Hollywood & Highland’s transformation will include property design improvements, a renewed tenant mix and the addition of creative office space, announced last year by owners Gaw Capital USA and DJM Capital Partners Inc. Repainting of the exterior of the property facing the street is underway, according to a statement from the owners. Part of the plan for the center was to streamline its facade, which is typically cluttered with both digital and analog signage and billboards, and replace it with a sleek monochrome exterior. The owners expect the renovations to be completed by mid-2022. As part of the makeover, Hollywood & Highland will be renamed Ovation Hollywood. Courtesy of DJM / Gaw Capital A Gensler rendering of the Ovation shopping center after renovation. In the coming months, passers-by should notice improvements in the main common areas. According to the architects at Gensler, who is leading the makeover, simplifying centers, creating confusion, adding landscaping and inviting outdoor spaces are also part of the redesign. In addition to beautifying the property, the upgrades would also include adding office space to upper floors, where it would replace event space and some retail outlets. In August, when the renovations were first announced, the exact amount of office space added was changing, but owners told the Los Angeles Times this could be up to half the complex of about 463K SF. However, the owners now plan to include 100,000 square feet of office space in the project once the dust settles, the statement said. More than 1.5 million square feet of office space has been offered in Hollywood, according to a Q4 2020 report of the Hollywood Entertainment District and that’s not counting the square footage that Hollywood & Highland adds. Gaw Capital USA and DJM Capital Partners Inc. bought the mall from CIM Group in late 2019 for $ 325 million. CIM retained ownership of the Dolby Theater, which hosts the Oscars. The Loews Hollywood Hotel, which is next to the Hollywood & Highland complex, was not included in the sale. DJM Capital and Gaw Capital USA did not respond to a Bisnow request for comment.

