‘Raya’a, a light, laughter-filled and sweet adventure, with a great message of girl power ”Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

One cannot help but think of the “Avengers” universe while watching Disney’s colorful and delightful animated adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

………………………………………….. …………..

To witness it:

Remember when that purple monster Thanos snapped his fingers in “Infinity War” and (spoiler alert!) Half the population was turned to dust? But was there a chance everyone would be brought back to life? In “Raya”, the purple and black cloud monsters known as Druun turn humans and other creatures to stone, but there’s a chance everyone can be resurrected!

You know how important the Infinity Stones are in the MCU, and if you can collect all six, you can pretty much rule the universe? In “Raya” there is this shining magic stone known as the Dragon Gem, and it has been shattered into five pieces, but if you can collect them all, you can save the universe!

Whether it’s the Maltese Falcon or the Ark of the Covenant or the luminous briefcase from “Pulp Fiction” or the One Ring, the heroes and villains in the movies are always on the hunt for certain MacGuffins. In “Raya and the Last Dragon” the quest to reassemble the Dragon Gem is the springboard for a light, laughter-filled and sweet adventure with awesome girl power messages, some heartbreaking moments, and a treasure trove of incredibly funny treasures voice work from a cast led by Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong and Izaac Wang. Their line readings are as vivid and vibrant as the gorgeous and superbly rendered visuals.

Following a 21st century tradition established in films such as ‘Tangled’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana’, the 59th feature film from the Disney Animation Library gives us another strong and independent female role model in the main character, a young warrior princess. In a prologue giving us a glimpse of a shattered world, Kelly Marie Tran’s Raya speaks to us: “I know what you are thinking… a lone rider, a dystopian world, a land that is lost. How has this world been so shattered?

Remember some 500 years earlier, when the magical Southeast Asian-inspired land of Kumandra flourished, with friendly humans and dragons coexisting in harmony until a plague appeared beneath the shape of those purple-black Druun tornadoes, which turned every dragon to stone except for Sisu, who managed to use a magic stone called Dragon Gem to defeat the Druun, but then vanished.

We jump back in half a millennium and meet Raya as a young princess training with her brave and kind father, Benja (Daniel Dae Kim), to become the guardian of the Dragon Gem, which is hidden deep within. of its caves. homeland of the heart. (Kumandra is shaped like a dragon, with five distinct and culturally conflicting tribes occupying various sections, namely, Fang, Heart, Spine, Talon, and Tail.) During a faction rally, things turn side to side. haste when Raya is betrayed. by a new friend named Namaari (Gemma Chan) and a battle breaks out, resulting in the breaking of the Dragon Gem into five pieces and the return of the evil Druun, who casts his bane across the land.

Another flash-forward, this time six years, when teenage Raya sets out in search of the dragon Sisu, who legend has it to be at the end of one of Kumandra’s many, many rivers. and could possibly be revived. It’s long, but wooohoo, it works! The mighty Sisu is back, but as we’ll quickly learn, this great savior dragon warrior is basically a goofy, cuddly, and hilarious teenager who looks like a plush toy that comes to life and sounds like Awkwafina (and the movie world of animation is better for that). But does this silly creature even have superpowers? “I’m going to be real to you,” Sisu said. “I’m not, like, the best dragon.”

We’ll see.

Riding her trusty steed, a giant bug / armadillo / pug hybrid named Tuk Tuk (Alan Tudyk) and with Sisu by her side, Raya travels from faction to faction (each country has its own beautiful look and personality) in search of the broken pieces of the Dragon Gem. Along the way, she picks up an adorable group of motley allies, including ship captain Wisecracking Boy Boun (Izaac Wang), warrior Tong (Benedict Wong) initially fierce but ultimately big-hearted, and little crook baby. Little Noi (Thalia Tran) and his ape accomplices, I’m not kidding. Eventually, Raya will have to face her old nemesis Namaari, and either they will have to learn to trust each other, or all of Kumandra could turn to stone.

Trust. Take that leap of faith and trust someone to do the right thing, even if it puts you in a vulnerable position. This is the overarching message of “Raya and the Last Dragon”, a message that repeats itself monologue after monologue AFTER monologue, to the point where even the youngest of viewers might think, “Alright, we get it!” But it’s a charming and timely thought, locked into a visually striking and always entertaining story starring a host of endearing and memorable characters. Everyone on the whole is excellent, but the star is Awkwafina, who makes one of the best animated voices I’ve ever heard.