Opinion: Residential uses do not belong to the Granville entertainment district

What is an entertainment district and what makes a vibrant entertainment district?

The world’s most prosperous entertainment districts are associated with a large group of high-density commercial enterprises, particularly entertainment and entertainment venues, shops, restaurants, bars and hotels.

All of these businesses complement and support each other as they further establish the Entertainment District as a destination through their synergies. Participants in a concert in a theater, for example, are likely to support neighboring restaurants and bars before and after the event.

To ensure that there is a minimum of conflict with these businesses and the public events and activations that spill out onto the streets, it is recommended that you have non-competing uses in and around the entertainment district.

Another use found in successful entertainment districts is office space, especially on upper levels, while lower levels are dedicated to venues and establishments. Office uses generally don’t compete with entertainment and other business ventures, and in fact, they serve to support businesses during the day, such as office workers filling restaurants for lunch, social gatherings afterwards. work and business meetings.

Residential space does not match what makes for a bustling entertainment district given the conflicts of noise from music and crowds, longer business hours, and excess light that enlivens the cityscape. street to create a unique sense of belonging.

Additionally, placing residential uses in or near an entertainment district is simply a bad form of livability, especially for low-income and vulnerable people on the road to recovery.

Over the past three decades, we’ve seen these people conflicts move into new apartment buildings near the Granville Entertainment District (GED), complaining about the noise and light coming from decades-old establishments. Some loosening of city policies exists for GED and its companies, but any further looseness comes up against the issue of opposition from area residents, preventing the Entertainment District from being its true potential in serving local residents. and regional and tourists.

The GED is also one of a kind in the area, spanning just five blocks on both sides of Granville Street south of Robson Street. On the other hand, residential uses occupy approximately 42% of the land in the City of Vancouver, 81% being occupied by single and duplex properties and the remaining 19% by all other forms of buildings.

So unless the City of Vancouver doesn’t assess the GED, the region’s main entertainment district, it’s unclear why it would propose to change the zoning of the area to accommodate more residential uses.

Later today, city council is expected to begin a public hearing on the city staff’s proposal to allow the review of more rental housing and social housing in the K3 zone – a two-block stretch of Granville. Street, between Helmcken Street and Drake Street.

There is a clear need for more affordable housing in the city, but does it really have to be in the GED?

Downtown Vancouver has already lost much of its shopping streets to 100% residential developments, especially Richards and Seymour Streets, where previously complementary nightlife establishments that served as the backbone of the GED were located. .

There is also already an extremely high concentration of ORS, supportive housing and social housing units in and near the GED. Based on a single account, there are more than 2000 units spread over the southern city center, along Richards, Seymour, Helmcken, Howe, Hornby and Granville streets.

The largest cluster is on Granville Street, where there are at least nine properties totaling approximately 600 units, including last year’s conversion of the 110-room Howard Johnson Hotel at 1176 Granville Street into condominium units. support services. This hotel will eventually be redeveloped by BC Housing into a new permanent affordable housing building.

The modifications to the K3 zone cover all properties, but the modifications are intended to immediately catalyze the development of three vacant properties in the middle of the block —1176 rue Granville, 1221 rue Granville and 1250 rue Granville – currently used as surface parking. . The lot size of these properties along with the density allowances could potentially add hundreds of supportive housing and social housing units to GED.

But there are opportunities to add affordable housing elsewhere, if the barriers in city policies did not exist.

About a block east of the GED at 508 Drake Street, on the southwest corner of the intersection of Drake Street and Richards Street, a nonprofit religious organization is proposing to redevelop the Ismaili and Jamatkhana Community Center in a 409 foot – a 40 story tower with approximately 200 social housing units.

If it weren’t for a mountain view cone emanating from the South False Creek seawall, this tower could potentially provide double the number of social housing units, perhaps almost equivalent to the number of units. which can be generated on the three vacant locations on Granville Street. . The tower floor plates are forced to be triangular in shape – half the size of the base – to avoid shaving lightly in the protected mountain view.

While 508 Drake Street will add to the concentration of social housing units in the downtown south, at the very least, it won’t be directly on the GED.

There is a clear need to diversify GAD as a key part of its revitalization, but removing potential commercial and economic development space for any housing is counterproductive for the wide range of needs of the city and region.

These properties at the south end of the GED would be best reserved as future development sites for new lower to mid-level hotels, replacing some of the accommodation capacity phased out by BC Housing’s acquisitions of older properties. low-end hotels over the past year. An inability to replace this accommodation offer in the city center would be detrimental to the eventual rebound of the region’s important tourism industry.

