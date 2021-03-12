HFPA diversity scandal addressed in letter to Hollywood executives





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continued its apology tour on Wednesday by sending a letter to studio and staff reporters that reiterated its promise that change would come to the ailing organization. “We have been partners with many of you for a long time and we recognize and appreciate the important role you play in the entertainment community. In the spirit of transparency, we are contacting you to ensure that significant changes are underway at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, ”reads the letter, which was signed by HFPA President Ali Sar. “We announced our commitment to transformational change over the weekend, as well as the hiring of two seasoned and renowned advisors to Dr. Shaun Harper and Ropes & Gray… to immediately help with the implementation. of our plan. We are also actively hosting conversations with different communities, partners and advocacy groups to better educate our approach and build strong partnerships that will further serve our transformational change goals. We know we have a lot to do and we are committed to listening, learning and participating in the work. The letter also states that the HFPA plans to hold a series of meetings “once our full plan is in place”. “We will continue to keep you posted on additional announcements to come and look forward to updating you on the work we are doing to reform our organization,” the letter read. “We are undertaking this work with urgency, but also in a thoughtful and deliberate manner, to ensure long-term success and to restore confidence in our organization.” The HFPA announced Tuesday that it will work with Harper and Ropes & Gray shortly before Time’s Up releases a set of recommendations to transform the HFPA and the Golden Globes. The organization was criticized just days before the 2021 Golden Globes, when it was revealed that the nonprofit had not had a single black member since before 2002. Read the full letter from the HFPA below: March 10, 2021

