‘The Boat Has Been Rocked’: Mickey Guyton, First Grammy Contestant in Women’s Country Solo | The country

When Mickey Guyton was a little girl growing up in East Texas, she lined up her white four poster bed with a bunch of stuffed animals masquerading as adoring fans and dreamed of the day she could attend the Grammy Awards in as a nominee. I thought I was going to be in the audience with this big glamorous Whitney Houston type dress, says Guyton, calling from her home in Los Angeles about a month after the birth of her son and trying to keep her calico cat, Halle Barry. , calm down. The Grammys, like most things in the Covid era, will be different this year. I didn’t think I would be in a pandemic, pregnant, among social unrest. It really played differently in my mind, you know?

Guyton is the first black female solo artist to be nominated in a country category at the Grammy Awards, for her single Black Like Me; the only previous black women to be nominated for country music were the Pointer Sisters in 1976. She says she never imagined making history with a song that details the black experience in an exclusionary genre, or that she would change from trying to stay quiet and compliant. to be at the forefront of a movement to open the country to new voices. But now, she said, the boat has been rocked. As Guyton sings on his 2015 release Better Than You Left Me, a track that should have been a hit if America’s country radio wasn’t as committed to moderately talented white men as its bread and butter, it’s funny what a little time does, baby.

Hailing from Arlington, the same Texas town as country superstar Maren Morris, and growing up inspired by LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton and the (formerly Dixie) Chicks, Guyton has a voice that can match Carrie Underwood in reach and power but simmering. in its own unique and warm twang. She writes intimate ballads as well as sweet stuff that fans of the genre love to hear exploded while being spread out with a beer at a festival. But as country music struggles to correct the sad female portrayal on the radio, Guyton has been left out of a battle that seemed to include only white women. I felt like I was being forgotten, she said.

She moved to Nashville, the country music capital, but her career came to a halt even as she continued to write songs such as Black Like Me and What Are You Gonna Tell Her ?, An Amazing Mediation on Disappointments and the broken promises of femininity. Both appear on his EP Bridges, alongside the Poppy and the delicious Ros.

Guyton created Black Like Me a few years ago, with the murder of Botham Jean, an innocent black man gunned down in his house, heavy on his heart and mind. I went around to some people I trusted in the industry who I knew and had the power to help, she said. And the answer was like: Wow, this is really powerful. But I have to sit with this for a minute.

For there to be a change in country music, there has to be such a wave of other types of artists. Mickey guyton

Her moment finally came amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Like all great county lyrics do, her central chorus line If you think we live in the land of the free / You should try to be black like I spoke both on a granular level: to a country in the midst of a racial calculation, and to a musical genre born from black traditions that has long denied its origin story. Suddenly Guyton found herself in a new, sometimes reluctant, position as an activist.

[Black Like Me] is so much bigger than my own personal experiences, Guyton says. And realizing that I have to open this little window and break it not only for women of color, but for the gay community as well. For there to be a change in country music, there has to be such an influx of other types of artists who are not just white and male.

Another Country Guyton on stage in Arrington, Tennessee for the 2020 CMT Awards. Photograph: John Shearer / CMT2020 / Getty Images for CMT

That will eventually include herself, too: later this year she will be releasing her debut album, 10 Years In The Making, which will feature the full extent of her talent, and possibly even a friggin dope trap-country tune. Guyton also made it a priority to promote other black women of the genre, but wondered if, in the process, she had led them to the lion’s den. Even with a Grammy nomination, she still wasn’t playing on country radio. And after the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and nationwide megastar Morgan Wallen filmed uttering a racial slur, she found herself crying at her husband, wondering if she was doing the right thing.

I put my neck on the line, saying you can sing country music and be accepted, she said. There was a part of me that was also like: but can you? I have cheered on so many amazing, talented and beautiful people. But I also want to protect the people I lead in there.

It means talking as much as she can, even if it becomes uncomfortable. Messages to her on Twitter can be filled with hate and racism, showing how both a beautiful place and deeply shattered country music can be. It makes some people very angry, she says. But were waking up.