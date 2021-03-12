Arts Council receives $ 60,000 grant to serve seniors Culture & Leisure





OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma Arts Council will soon invest in arts programs designed to meet the specific needs of seniors across the state after receiving a $ 60,000 grant from the National Assembly of Arts Agencies State and Aroha Philanthropies. Announced by NASAA and Aroha on March 4, the awarding of a grant for creative aging efforts aims to improve the quality of life of a growing segment of the state’s population. With funding from the grant, the Oklahoma Arts Council will work with Lifetime Arts, a leading nonprofit that specializes in developing creative aging programs, to provide a range of training courses across the state. The formation of advisory groups and larger statewide meetings providing professional development of creative aging are being considered for later stages of the initiative. The goals include a network of artist teachers and service providers committed to delivering creative aging programs. The funding will also allow the Oklahoma Arts Council to revive some of its capacity related to community arts education programs, which has been limited in recent years due to budget cuts. “We are grateful for this investment from NASAA and Aroha Philanthropies, which will allow us to build capacity for sustainable creative aging programs in every part of Oklahoma,” said Amber Sharples, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Oklahoma. “Not only is our population of older adults growing at a faster rate than the national average, but a much higher percentage of our population of older adults lives in rural areas compared to the rest of the country. There will be an increasing number of seniors. The Oklahomans who will not have access to programs that provide the connection, expression and personal development that every person needs, regardless of age. “ The Oklahoma Arts Council is one of 36 national and jurisdictional arts agencies to receive an award. Each state has the flexibility to tailor related activities to the unique needs of its constituents. The grants are part of NASAA’s Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging initiative, which aims to expand creative aging opportunities across the country, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, engagement social and improving the well-being of the elderly. Updates on the Oklahoma program will be available at arts.ok.gov.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos