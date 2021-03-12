The actor beats the actress, demands money | Ahmedabad News





Ahmedabad: A 25-year-old actress, who lives at Satellite and works as an actor in Mumbai, accused an actor of assaulting her, asking for money and threatening to kill her if she refused to work in film projects with him.

Complainant Doli Modi, a resident of Om Tower near Jodhpur Crossroads in Satellite, alleged the incident happened on Wednesday evening. In her complaint to Satellite Police, Doli said she met accused Bhaumik Patel, a resident of the Tulsipark Company near Vijaynagar Crossroads, about four months ago.

She alleged that since they met Patel pressured her to work with him, but she continued to decline his offer. Despite this, he continued to harass me, she said.

She said Patel called her around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday and told her he would come to her house. She asked him not to, but he landed at her door around 11 p.m. He started knocking on my door and yelling by my name. I told him I wouldn’t meet him at night, she told FIR.

When he allegedly continued to insist on meeting her, she told him that she would meet him downstairs. She asked her brother to accompany her. When he saw me he started to demand Rs 1.5 lakh, alleging that I had taken his money. When I denied his allegations, he started to abuse and beat me, she alleged.

She told the FIR that she suffered internal injuries to her arms and shoulders during the attack. When her brother tried to save her, the accused also beat him. She alleged that Patel threatened to kill her if she refused to work with him in the film industry.

Her brother called the police control room. They later filed a complaint for injuring, uttering abusive language and criminal intimidation against Patel. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

