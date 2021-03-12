FIRST LOOK: THE NEW Minion Cafe arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood





Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the Minion Cafe will be opening soon. Borrow theme clues from Super Silly Fun Land featured in Despicable Me, the dining area will feature the wacky Minions. The colorful restaurant will offer grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken, and nachos, among other options. The opening date has not been announced, but menu items will be available a la carte during the Taste of Universal event which kicks off on March 12. Minion Cafe will offer outdoor seating, surrounded by themed elements such as Minion figures, lights, and other items. Bright, bold artwork and a neon sign add to the Minion experience no matter where customers choose to dine. There’s more to Minion Cafe than a colorful and vibrant exterior, however, as the menu has a variety of staples as well as unique offerings, including ramen and multiple dessert options. Minion Cafe Food Classic grilled cheese This melting blend of aged cheddar and Mexican cheeses between two pieces of hot sourdough bread is served with a side of marinara for dipping and crumpled fries. Grilled cheese with parmesan meatballs Parmesan Meatball Grilled Cheese is the classic grilled cheese with juicy meatballs added to the mix. Crumpled fries and marinara sauce are included. Grilled pulled pork cheese Grilled Pulled Pork Cheese features savory pulled pork and caramelized onions, plus a banana barbecue sauce for dipping. Gru’s Roast Chicken The BBQ roast half chicken will come with a side of crumpled fries and buttered corn on the cob. Chicken El Macho Nachos This spicy chicken tinga is served in a tortilla bowl topped with white queso, guacamole, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro. Divided bowl ramen This bowl of hot noodles features roast pork, pork broth, pickled eggs, black garlic oil, green onions and sesame seeds. Caesar salad with chicken The salad includes a refreshing mix of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and juicy chicken breast marinated in garlic and rosemary. Desserts Minion Cafe will also have its share of sweet treats. Unicorn Cupcake: White Cake with Rainbow Buttercream Frosting

Felonious Float: Smooth raspberry swirled drink with banana frozen yogurt, topped with whipped cream and banana candy

Chocolate banana pudding: hazelnut spread, cocoa butter and vanilla waffle cookies

Sugar cookies

Food prices have not yet been announced. What menu items do you find appetizing? Add a comment to tell us what you'll try first.

