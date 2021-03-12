Pamplin Media Group – Libraries ignore controversy over Dr Seuss book

Cancel culture? Meh. Librarians were used to difficult problems, so leaders say they will seek community “balance”.

Dr Seuss books always tickle

His publisher put it in a pickle

The decision to let the pounds fade is not so trivial

Oh no! Oregon libraries face a conundrum

Aside from the attempts at mostly clever nursery rhymes, when Dr. Seuss’ publisher decided to no longer license or sell six specific titles, public libraries in Oregon did not budge. They mostly shrugged their shoulders.

March 2 Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six of the children’s books would no longer be published or licensed because they contain images and text that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and false.”

Libraries are not likely to remove books from their shelves. Instead, Washington and Multnomah county leaders say, individual libraries will decide what to do with the books if problems arise.

It’s a balance between community concerns and a commitment to intellectual freedom, said Lisa Tattersall, director of {obj: 52738: Washington County Co-operative Library Services}, which has 13 libraries in 16 sites across the county.

“It’s not something new to us,” Tattersall said. “But just because it’s nothing new doesn’t mean it’s uncomfortable. We have policies and procedures in place to handle things like this for people who are offended by the material in the room. our libraries.

“This is a good opportunity to discuss our commitment with the community.”

A media storm

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, author family Theodor Seuss Geisel, announced that he would cease publication and licensing for six titles: “And Think I Saw It On Mulberry Street (1937)”, “If I Ran The Zoo (1950)”, ” McElligot’s Pool (1947) ”,“ On Beyond the Zebra! (1957), “” Super Scrambled Eggs! (1953) “and” The Cat’s Quizzer (1976) “.

The decision came after a review of the Seuss catalog by educators and experts (over 60 children’s books dating back to the 1930s). “Stopping the sale of these books is only part of our commitment and our larger plan to ensure that the Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the company said. .

This sparked a media storm blaming the “cancellation culture” for the decision. A week after the announcement, a stack of Dr. Seuss books topped Amazon’s bestseller list. During the week of March 7, 12 of Amazon’s top 20 best-selling fiction books were by Dr. Seuss.

Nationally, libraries welcomed the announcement on the heels, said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s {obj: 52740: Office for Intellectual Freedom}. “For libraries, the fact that they have made this decision is no reason to take books off the shelves,” she said.

It might be “time to think critically about these books,” Caldwell-Stone said. “It’s a great opportunity to think carefully about how they share them with the children in their lives and to have good conversations about racism and racial issues in our society.

Dr Seuss’ books are rarely contested by library patrons across the country, she said. The association’s list of the association’s top 100 contested books between 1990 and 2019 did not include a single title from Dr Seuss.

In Oregon, no Dr. Seuss books have been removed from library collections due to reader challenges.

One challenge that received a lot of media attention came in 1989, when the Laytonville, Calif., Unified School District in Mendocino County dropped “The Lorax” by Dr. Forestry business leaders replaced the book with a wood-friendly text.

Finding the right balance

Portland area librarians have become adept at working with the public on material that some find offensive or objectionable. Every year, libraries handle complaints from the public about books, films, magazines, and other materials. In most cases, the material is not withdrawn from public circulation. Librarians typically work with people who complain about material to find solutions unless they remove items from circulation.

Libraries plan to build on this experience for the six books by Dr. Seuss in their collections. Shawn Cunningham, Director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives for Multnomah County Library, said Portland-area library branches would remain true to their “core value” of intellectual freedom.

“Multnomah County Library Director Vailey Oehlke affirmed our library’s commitment to dismantling systemic racism and oppression,” Cunningham said.

The Multnomah County Library manages the Central Library and 18 neighborhood branches. He has around 2.5 million books and other documents in his collection. Libraries have more than a dozen printed copies of each of Dr Seuss’ six books, Cunningham said.

Oregon City Public Library also plans to “generally follow both national standards and local policies to help inform and guide their response to situations like this, especially when it comes to intellectual freedom and censorship issues”, said library director Greg Williams.

“The Oregon City Public Library currently owns two of the titles that Dr. Seuss Enterprises will no longer publish or license,” he said. “In accordance with our collection development policy, our copies of these titles will remain in the collection until they meet the criteria for removal due to physical damage or poor circulation.”

In Washington County, Tattersall said individual branches would make the decision whether or not to keep the books on their shelves. Most will keep them until they become too worn or damaged, she said, which they normally do as part of collection development policies.

“It’s in the news right now, so it’s hot on people’s minds,” she said. “It’s not new to us.”

Librarians are used to talking to their communities about all kinds of issues, said Tattersall. So that could be a good thing.

“Libraries have long been controversial at times because they have something on the shelves that offends someone,” she said. “On the one hand, we are committed to intellectual freedom, but also our society has a history of racism. This is something each library must decide by listening to its communities. We need to be open to everyone. It is this balance that every library needs. the respect.”

This e-mail address is protected from spam. You must enable JavaScript to view it.