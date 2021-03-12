OHS and Smithsonian Honor Women’s History Month with Virtual Programs | Culture & Leisure





To create a more equitable and just American society, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative will create, educate, disseminate and amplify the historical record of the achievements of American women. As an affiliate of the Smithsonian, the Oklahoma History Center is part of the Smithsonian’s “Because of Its History” initiative, which has a digital-focused mission and purpose. The initiative uses technology to amplify diverse voices of women not in a gallery or museum, but across the Smithsonians, many museums, research centers, cultural heritage affiliates and wherever people are online, reaching out to millions of people in Washington, DC, across the country and surrounding areas. the world. Four virtual programs are planned as part of a series of discussions among virtual researchers from Smithsonian Affiliations celebrating Women’s History Month, as well as the Smithsonian’s latest book, “Smithsonian American Women.” The OHC will provide a virtual portal to each of these Smithsonian programs. Events are free to watch on Zoom, but pre-registration is required. Visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter/classes. The Smithsonian show Lena Richard and Julia Child: Two Women Who Changed Culinary History took place virtually on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. ET. Through cookbooks, education, and women’s television, these amazing women have inspired generations of people to take cooking seriously. They challenged perceptions and stereotypes of women in their respective eras and made lasting contributions to culinary history. Their stories, reflecting their very different origins, reveal ideas about women, race, food, and culture in 20th century America. Learn more about women and flying during the Smithsonian Women in Aerospace: Stories from the Smithsonian Collection program on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. Featured speaker Dr Margaret Weitekamp, ​​curator and director of the Department of Space History at the National Air and Space Museum, has researched and written about how a wave of support helped create a LEGO set representing the contributions of women to aerospace. Join us for a discussion about how women have worked since the very beginning of aviation to innovate and how museums, including Oklahoma History Centers are exhibiting Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space, have documented their stories. Join the OHC for the Smithsonian Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves: Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality Virtual Program on Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, the Asian Pacific American Center, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum will explore how artists integrate the ancient world into their contemporary artistic practice. In doing so, their works update themselves and create new meanings, allowing them to transmit complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations. The Smithsonian Women Artists Respond to Place program will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. In this discussion, the significance of landscapes, places and stories of all kinds will be examined through the works of contemporary female artists with works in Smithsonian Collections. The Oklahoma History Center will also host a screening of “The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound” (2013) on Saturday, March 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Women’s History Month by exploring the stories of over 100,000 brave young women who made an unusual event. decision to leave home and travel west. They worked as waitresses along the railroad, opening the doors of the West to women. Learn more about the Harvey Houses of Oklahomas and the impact the Harvey Girls have had on the advancement of women in the state. This program is free with paid entry to the Oklahoma History Center. Admission is $ 10 for adults and $ 5 for seniors and students. Entry is free for OSH members, children under five and active duty military, veterans and dependents with ID. More information on the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative is available by visiting https://womenshistory.si.edu.

