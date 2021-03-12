Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Wardell Julius Clark Hosts Masterclass on Anti-Racist Theatrical Practices at Austin Peay | News

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Wardell Julius Clark, an activist, actor and winner of the Jeff’s Director’s Award, recently gave a masterclass to Austin Peay students to educate them on anti-racist theatrical practices for use in theater.

He used his experiences to help reinforce the theme of anti-racist practices.

Clark begins each rehearsal with a quote from James Baldwin, and his recent masterclass was no different.

If a white man in the world says, Give me freedom or give me death, everyone white is clapping, Baldwin said on The Dick Cavett Show. When a black man says exactly the same thing, word for word, he has judged a criminal, treated as such, and everything is done to give an example of this bad news, there will be no more like him.

The quote set the tone for the masterclass.

Theater Code of Conduct

Clark started a discussion on the history of Chicagos activism and focused on different groups that were founded to deal with anti-racist and fair recruitment practices. In Chicago, film artists founded Not in Our House, in response to abominable theatrical practices. It has become a code of conduct for theaters without actions.

We’re one of the only professions that doesn’t have a regular human resources department for toxic or dangerous behavior, Clark said.

The movement has created a one-sided code of conduct that all unfair theaters must abide by. During the first rehearsal, this code is presented to the participants and is then used to report any harassment where the actors in the production do not feel safe. The Code of Conduct brought a fair and safe social justice community to the Chicago area.

Clark also discussed the Chicago Inclusion Project, which focuses on providing actors with inclusive experiences and hiring practices in the region. The project does a lot of things, from casting to holding seminars.

Chitac is the Chicago Theater Accountability Coalition and seeks to identify bigotry, racism, and sexism in theater criticism. The coalition focused on everything from the use of the N word to bodily shame in theater reviews.

I can’t continue to exist like we’ve always been

Confidence in COVID-19 vaccine in older adults grows, but registration and access challenges persist

State Senator Hinchey becomes last Hudson Valley Democrat to call for Cuomo's resignation

Clark went on to discuss the unrest of the past year.

There is a boiling point called American racism that comes out of the pot with systemic injustice after systemic injustice after police brutality, Clark said. As the pot rolls out, every facet of the country decides to market Black Lives Matter. We saw how much everyone wanted to be good white people, but it quickly becomes publicity.

After seeing no changes, a 33-page manifesto was released in the American Theater. The manifesto demanded fairness for all actors and demanded that actors be seen as artists, paid as artists, and respected as the unique humans that they are.

There has to be something to stop it, there has to be some kind of bend or warning, Clark said. We can’t just say it was anti-racist theater and continue to exist as we have always existed.

Now, in 2021, you need to be diligent in the work. There can be no more white scenes anywhere. If we care, we have work to do. It starts with educating us and doing real research.

Clark went into great detail about when actors play a role in a different culture, period, or time in history, it is important for them to understand and research that culture in order to do it justice.

He ended the masterclass with words of encouragement to the viewers. Clark discussed the great amount of work that needs to be done to achieve true anti-racist theater practices in the world today.

We were a product at best, he said. We were programmed to be a product at best and were asked to come to a program to fill a quota. We have hard work to do. It is necessary work, it is hard and uncomfortable work.

Another masterclass, Musical Theater Voice, will be hosted by actor and film actor named Tony and Drama Desk, Adam Pascal. The course will be offered on March 17 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pascal will work with three musical theater students during the two lessons, and each class will leave time for questions. Classes will be free and open to the public.

To register for either course, visit apsu.edu/theatre-dance/masterclass_registration.php. To learn more about Austin Peay’s Drama and Dance Department, visit apsu.edu/theatre-dance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: