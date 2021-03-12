Actor Wardell Julius Clark Hosts Masterclass on Anti-Racist Theatrical Practices at Austin Peay | News

Wardell Julius Clark, an activist, actor and winner of the Jeff’s Director’s Award, recently gave a masterclass to Austin Peay students to educate them on anti-racist theatrical practices for use in theater.

He used his experiences to help reinforce the theme of anti-racist practices.

Clark begins each rehearsal with a quote from James Baldwin, and his recent masterclass was no different.

If a white man in the world says, Give me freedom or give me death, everyone white is clapping, Baldwin said on The Dick Cavett Show. When a black man says exactly the same thing, word for word, he has judged a criminal, treated as such, and everything is done to give an example of this bad news, there will be no more like him.

The quote set the tone for the masterclass.

Theater Code of Conduct

Clark started a discussion on the history of Chicagos activism and focused on different groups that were founded to deal with anti-racist and fair recruitment practices. In Chicago, film artists founded Not in Our House, in response to abominable theatrical practices. It has become a code of conduct for theaters without actions.

We’re one of the only professions that doesn’t have a regular human resources department for toxic or dangerous behavior, Clark said.

The movement has created a one-sided code of conduct that all unfair theaters must abide by. During the first rehearsal, this code is presented to the participants and is then used to report any harassment where the actors in the production do not feel safe. The Code of Conduct brought a fair and safe social justice community to the Chicago area.

Clark also discussed the Chicago Inclusion Project, which focuses on providing actors with inclusive experiences and hiring practices in the region. The project does a lot of things, from casting to holding seminars.

Chitac is the Chicago Theater Accountability Coalition and seeks to identify bigotry, racism, and sexism in theater criticism. The coalition focused on everything from the use of the N word to bodily shame in theater reviews.

I can’t continue to exist like we’ve always been

Clark went on to discuss the unrest of the past year.

There is a boiling point called American racism that comes out of the pot with systemic injustice after systemic injustice after police brutality, Clark said. As the pot rolls out, every facet of the country decides to market Black Lives Matter. We saw how much everyone wanted to be good white people, but it quickly becomes publicity.

After seeing no changes, a 33-page manifesto was released in the American Theater. The manifesto demanded fairness for all actors and demanded that actors be seen as artists, paid as artists, and respected as the unique humans that they are.

There has to be something to stop it, there has to be some kind of bend or warning, Clark said. We can’t just say it was anti-racist theater and continue to exist as we have always existed.

Now, in 2021, you need to be diligent in the work. There can be no more white scenes anywhere. If we care, we have work to do. It starts with educating us and doing real research.

Clark went into great detail about when actors play a role in a different culture, period, or time in history, it is important for them to understand and research that culture in order to do it justice.

He ended the masterclass with words of encouragement to the viewers. Clark discussed the great amount of work that needs to be done to achieve true anti-racist theater practices in the world today.

We were a product at best, he said. We were programmed to be a product at best and were asked to come to a program to fill a quota. We have hard work to do. It is necessary work, it is hard and uncomfortable work.

Another masterclass, Musical Theater Voice, will be hosted by actor and film actor named Tony and Drama Desk, Adam Pascal. The course will be offered on March 17 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pascal will work with three musical theater students during the two lessons, and each class will leave time for questions. Classes will be free and open to the public.

To register for either course, visit apsu.edu/theatre-dance/masterclass_registration.php. To learn more about Austin Peay’s Drama and Dance Department, visit apsu.edu/theatre-dance.