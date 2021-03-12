‘Minari’ star Youn Yuh-Jung Nonchalant talks about new fame outside of South Korea





11:58 am PST 03/11/2021



by



Associated press



Youn doesn’t need to be featured in her home country, but international audiences are only discovering her because of the Oscar-nominated semi-autobiographical drama of Lee Isaac Chung.

When asked what she thought of being called “Meryl Streep of South Korea” in a recent interview, Youn Yuh-jung said she was flattered by the comparison. But she had her own presentation. I’m just a Korean actress in Korea, said the 73-year-old actor. My name is Yuh-jung Youn. So I like to be myself. Youn doesn’t need to be featured in South Korea, with a film career spanning more than five decades. But she’s just discovered by audiences outside the country across Threatening, a semi-autobiographical film based on the childhood of Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung about a family moving to rural Arkansas to start a small farm. Youn plays Soonja, who leaves Korea to join her daughter and stepson and develops a loving but comedic relationship with grandson David (Alan Kim), the only family member born in the United States. The film wowed at Sundance and was a top contender in Hollywood’s awards season, winning Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and earning six nominations at the British Film Academy Awards. When the Oscar nominees are announced on Monday, Youn will likely be included in the supporting actresses category. She said she hadn’t given much thought to giving an award, saying it would be something that I can’t imagine, so I don’t know … For me, an award means getting a next job. Born in 1947, she rose to fame in South Korea with her Fire Woman debut in 1971. Pastor of Billy Grahams Church. Youn said she was offered a role in a Christian film and stayed with a director in Florida for eight months to try and learn English. It did not work. The project disappeared because I didn’t speak English, she laughs. Youn lived in the United States for almost a decade, without performing, before returning to South Korea, where she split from Cho and returned to the theater. She said the United States was considered a dream land by Asian American immigrants in the 1970s and 1980s, when Threateningis set. But she said it was difficult for her to fully understand and identify with their struggles, including dealing with identity crises and anti-Asian racism. “Second-generation Asian Americans think they are American, but to Americans they don’t look American,” Youn said. There must be a dilemma like this. Youn said she was impressed with Chung’s realistic and authentic storyline, which gave her the freedom to change her character and dialogue, including an impromptu scene where Soonja steals a $ 100 donation her daughter made to a woman. base of fees of the church. Youn said when she suggested the scene, Chung was slightly hesitant because he was a very godly Christian, but ended up filming it: I really appreciated Isaac for accepting all my suggestions.







