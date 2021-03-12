Politicians who were actors or musicians – Ballotpedia News





In February, ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, we shared a list of political figures who had played in the big game. With the presentation of the GRAMMY Awards this weekend and the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees on Monday, I thought we were going to be looking at some nominees and office holders who were also actors and musicians. We sent our employees to search the web to see what they could unearth. Our list includes 12 current and former officials who have acted in TV shows or movies, two presidents, two US senators, three US representatives, two governors and three local officials. These officials come from eight states , with four of California and two of Minnesota . Among them, six Republicans, three Democrats, one member of the Reform Party and two non-partisans.

who have acted in TV shows or movies, two presidents, two US senators, three US representatives, two governors and three local officials. We have also identified eight unsuccessful candidates who were also four actors from California, three from New York and one from Michigan. Seven of them ran for the US House Districts and one for the Governor of New York. Two members of the United States House and three candidates are or were musicians, each of a different state. These lists are not exhaustive. We focused mainly on recent office holders and candidates that we covered on Ballotpedia, although there are a few more names on the list. We have looked at various sources to bring these lists together, including In the wings, Business intern, Billboard, Rolling stone, and IMDb. From Fred Thompson and Cynthia Nixon to Sonny Bono and Clay Aiken, it’s a star-studded report. Actors Federal agents: Ronald reagan (R), the 40th The president of the United States (1981-1989), was an actor known for his roles in The killers (1964), Heart in a hurry (1949), and more. Reagan also served as governor of California from 1967 to 1975.

(R), the 40th (1981-1989), was an actor known for his roles in The killers (1964), Heart in a hurry (1949), and more. Reagan also served as of from 1967 to 1975. Donald trump (R) was the 45th The president of the United States (2017-2021) of new York and starred in the reality TV series The apprentice. He also made appearances in Home alone 2 (1992), Two weeks notice (2002), and more.

(R) was the 45th (2017-2021) of and starred in the reality TV series The apprentice. He also made appearances in Home alone 2 (1992), Two weeks notice (2002), and more. Al Franks was a Democratic member of the US senate of the state of Minnesota (2009-2018). He wrote for and sometimes performed on Saturday Night Live. He was also in Stuart saves his family and Stock markets.

was a Democratic member of the of the state of (2009-2018). He wrote for and sometimes performed on Saturday Night Live. He was also in Stuart saves his family and Stock markets. Fred thompson , former Republican member of the US senate of Tennessee (1994-2003), was in Law and order, Red October Hunting, Days of thunder, and Die hard 2.

, former Republican member of the of (1994-2003), was in Law and order, Red October Hunting, Days of thunder, and Die hard 2. Sean duffy is a former republican American representative of Wisconsin 7th Congressional District (2011-2019) and appeared in the reality TV series The real world (1997). (Okay, not necessarily an actor but he was on TV!)

is a former republican of 7th Congressional District (2011-2019) and appeared in the reality TV series The real world (1997). (Okay, not necessarily an actor but he was on TV!) Fred grandy , a former republican American representative of Iowa (19871995), was known for his roles in The love boat and Maude.

, a former republican of (19871995), was known for his roles in The love boat and Maude. Ben jones, a former democrat American representative of Georgia (19891993), was in The Dukes of Hazzard. State executives: Arnold schwarzenegger (R) served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He starred in numerous films, including Predator (1987), the Terminator series, and 6th day (2000).

(R) served as of from 2003 to 2011. He starred in numerous films, including Predator (1987), the Terminator series, and 6th day (2000). Jesse Ventura (Reform Party) was the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He appeared in Predator (1987). Local managers: Sheila kuehl , current member of the non-partisan Los Angeles County Supervisory Board who took office in 2014, was in The Stu Erwin Show (1950-1955) and The Bob Cummings Show (1955-1959).

, current member of the non-partisan who took office in 2014, was in The Stu Erwin Show (1950-1955) and The Bob Cummings Show (1955-1959). Steven quezada (D) is a member of the Bernalillo County Commission , representing District 2 of New Mexico. Quezada took office in 2017. He played roles in breaking Bad (2008-2013) and You better call Saul (2020).

(D) is a member of the , representing District 2 of New Mexico. Quezada took office in 2017. He played roles in breaking Bad (2008-2013) and You better call Saul (2020). Clint eastwood was the non-partisan mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California (1986-1988). He has been in many films including Gran Torino and Dirty Harry. Actors who ran but were not elected: Kimberlin Brown Pelzer (R) ran for American house represent California of 36th Congressional District in 2018. She appeared in The young and the restless (1973) and Love glory and beauty (1987).

(R) ran for represent of 36th Congressional District in 2018. She appeared in The young and the restless (1973) and Love glory and beauty (1987). Melissa Gilbert was a 2016 Democratic candidate for American house to represent the 8th Congressional District of Michigan . She was known for her role in Little house in the meadow (1974).

was a 2016 Democratic candidate for to represent the 8th Congressional District of . She was known for her role in Little house in the meadow (1974). JG Hertzler (independent) ran for American house represent new York 23rd Congressional District in 2018 and was known for his roles in Injustice: gods among us (2013), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993) and Prelude to Axanar (2014).

(independent) ran for represent 23rd Congressional District in 2018 and was known for his roles in Injustice: gods among us (2013), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993) and Prelude to Axanar (2014). Chris Mitchum was a 2014 Republican candidate for American house to represent the 24th Congressional District of California , famous for Summer killer (1972) and Rio lobo (1970).

was a 2014 Republican candidate for to represent the 24th Congressional District of , famous for Summer killer (1972) and Rio lobo (1970). Diane neal (independent) ran for American house represent new York 19th Congressional District in 2018. She appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2001-2012) and NCIS (2010-2014).

(independent) ran for represent 19th Congressional District in 2018. She appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2001-2012) and NCIS (2010-2014). Antonio Sabato Jr. (R) ran for American house represent California of the 26th Congressional District in 2018. He was known for his roles in A boost (1998), Shark hunter (2001), and General hospital (1963).

(R) ran for represent of the 26th Congressional District in 2018. He was known for his roles in A boost (1998), Shark hunter (2001), and General hospital (1963). Stacey dash (R) ran for American house represent California of 44th Congressional District in 2018 and was known for her role in Distraught (1995).

(R) ran for represent of 44th Congressional District in 2018 and was known for her role in Distraught (1995). Cynthia nixon ran in the Democratic primary for governor of new York and for election to the New York State Assembly as a candidate for the Working Families Party in 2018. Her most recognizable role is to Gender and city (1998-2004). The musicians Desk supports Sonny bono , duo Sonny & Cher, (R) was a American representative of California (1995-1998).

, duo Sonny & Cher, (R) was a of (1995-1998). John hall (D) of the group Orleans was a American representative of new York (2007-2010). The musicians who ran but were not elected: Kanye west is a music producer and rapper who ran for The president of the United States as a self-employed person in 2020. He lives Wyoming .

is a music producer and rapper who ran for as a self-employed person in 2020. He lives . Aiken clay was a 2014 Democratic candidate for American house to represent the 2nd congressional district of North Carolina. He came in second on American Idol in 2003. Richard Kinky Friedman was a Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner in the 2014 elections. He previously ran for governor in 2006 as an independent. Learn more

