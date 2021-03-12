Prayer Vigil for Missing Hollywood Woman – NBC 6 South Florida





Friends and family of 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar gathered for a prayer vigil on Thursday, a month after her disappearance in Hollywood. José Bolivar hopes his daughter will be found safe and sound. My faith is still strong, said Bolivar. I think I was going to find her soon. He really missed her, he added. And for us, we can’t believe it’s been a month already. Noemi was last seen on February 11, and police released a surveillance photo of her taken that day, showing her on a bus. Police say she descended on her own near the Ann Kolb Nature Center and sent a photo to a friend in the park that day. Hollywood Police are still investigating but have no leads. Family members say Noemi is a high profile person with autism and fear being caught. In the month she was reported missing, eight different search teams found her. We went all over town and you saw the flyers everywhere, said Karem Ryker, a friend of the family. We’ll continue to be here for his family, well keep praying. It is a prayer that Bolivar is convinced will be answered. Hope she will be back soon, Bolivar said. The family said they also hired a private investigator.







