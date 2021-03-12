JP Devine movie review: Nomadland

Writer Richard Farina once wrote, I’ve been down for so long, it’s starting to look like me.
Those words could well be the little-known hymn of Wandering Americans, ambitious new film Chloe Zhaos, Nomadland, a caravan of souls, sipping the water of hope and courageously seeking every day one more reason to stay alive.
Zhaos ‘brave new film is based on Jessica Bruders’ non-fictional book about a crowd of nomads in their trucks, trailers and bikes floating each day, the sun rising towards each new tomorrow.
Each of them appears to have the basic tools for a permanent picnic, but with meager Social Security checks for $ 530, framed photographs of the past, a collection of pots, pans, dishes, and cash that ‘they got as wedding gifts when they and the world. , was young.
We are given a scruffy protagonist, Fern (Frances McDormand), a stoic and unheroic pilgrim who is about to abandon her last Empire home in Nevada because she abandoned her and the other American victims. by closing the gypsum mines and a school. where Fern was a part-time substitute teacher.
On this day, filmed in a symbolic blue-gray winter light, Empire lost its zip code, erasing all evidence of its existence.
Fern, now a widow and homeless belonging to the company, cuts her hair, packs her bags and hits the road.
The things and accessories of his time-worn pickup truck would take a day to list. It is a collection of the new parties.
The Journey of the Ferns is a painful album that will feature trailer parks, roadside pee squats where cars never pass and a few temporary jobs, one at an Amazon fulfillment center with a so-called Camperforce supporting daily cold winds from businesses. indifference. It is a gulag bathed in fluorescence, a Chernobyl without charm.
We spend that, and much of the film’s two hours, meeting the joyful rolling stone Zhaos parade, as they play guitar and sing old songs, cook potlucks and when the sun rises. , pour cold coffee over the campfires and roll over them.
Fern walks among these people like a new-age John Steinbeck.
She listens and nods, seemingly cataloging their stories for her own grapes of anger. I left it at the end, however, not betting much money on that notion.
Then the ever-reliable David Strathairn appears by the light of the fire one night, and we pluck some hope from their ashes that they’ll save themselves and start over in his tiny house in the desert.
Zhaos’ dark story, remarkably like The Grapes of Wrath, is beautifully filmed, full of honesty and brutal heart.
And of course there is Mrs. McDormand, an amazing talent, who always adds an extra honesty, both raw and raw.
McDormand unlike Meryl Streep, another great actor, doesn’t have a Mamma Mia in it.
Then again stay tuned.
Nomadland streams on Hulu.
JP Devineof Waterville is a former theater and film actor.
Related stories