Naren Kumar is set to make waves in Bollywood in the next exhilarating thriller Switchh “





Naren Kumar takes his talents to Bollywood! The burgeoning Dubai actor has teamed up with Indian film actor Vikrant Massey and is set to star in their upcoming film Switchh. Their characters step into the world of crime and mystery filled with many unforeseen twists and turns that will certainly bring audiences to the edge of their seats! Naren Kumar has come a long way to star in his first Bollywood film. His started off like any other kid in the United Arab Emirates. He was educated at one of the many reputable Indian schools in the country and graduated from high school. He went to London where he finished his studies. Naren has always had an internal passion for the theater since the age of 5. Even though he never said it

loud to anyone around him, he believed he would pursue this passion at some point in his career. After returning to Dubai, he focused on the leap into the real estate industry as at the time, the Dubais real estate market was booming. As he became more successful in his job, he wanted to expand and diversify his real estate business in London through the connections he had established during his tenure there. Thus, he created a subsidiary of the parent company in Dubai. During this time, alongside the success in the real estate industry, he began his journey in the field of theater. He was part of a Pakistani television series, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaii, broadcast on ARY digital and gained valuable experience working with Pakistani frontline actors. Finally, Naren finally broke his silence and even surprised himself when he went for a local audition for the role of lead actors in a new film in the United Arab Emirates. His passion became a reality when he was remembered and received his greatest gift. He was selected as the lead in the upcoming Switchh movie and that’s when he felt his acting career was finally starting. Naren aims to someday become a big part of the Bollywood industry. It is a journey full of obstacles that ambitious actors must overcome. It can take years without having any connection to enter the industry, but passion and dedication can take you anywhere. Naren is an accomplished actor embarking on his Bollywood dream. Switchh has been filmed all over the UAE with all its beautiful scenery and is ready to captivate any moviegoer. Watch Naren Kumar and Vikram Massey delve into the life of crooks in suspenseful film releasing on the 21stst March 2021 on Erosnow! Naren Kumar has also signed on for 2 future projects, so you will definitely see him a lot in the future! The film is directed by Mustufa Raj and produced by Ashwani Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani.

