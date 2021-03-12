Hollywood filming set to increase after license jump – Commercial Watcher





Hollywood is looking for action. Los Angeles filming permissions increased 43% in February from the previous month, according to FilmLA, the region’s non-profit licensing office. This is a very welcome sign for the entertainment capital of the world, after the winter spike in coronavirus cases led to sharp declines from November to January. “As the number of new cases of COVID-19 declines and more projects revive production, we are optimistic that the local film economy will soon be back on track,” said the president of FilmLA. Paul Audley mentionned in a report. “On-site filming, for months, carried out safely under strict health protocols, will surely increase again as businesses reopen and vaccine availability increases. FilmLA received 777 applications for film permits in February, up from 543 applications in January. The increase comes after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Advertiser Policy Committee agreed that filming could resume on February 1. These projects help to satisfy the endless appetite for content from creators like Netflix, Amazon, CBS, Disney, HBO, and more, stimulating demand Los Angeles’ growing studio and soundstage industry. Owners of area media centers like Hollywood, Culver City and Burbank are waiting Recovery from the 2021s to bring down their occupancy rates when space was so scarce that they were forced to extend the shoot to seven weeks. Sam Nicassio, president of LA Center Studios, told Commercial Observer that filming has increased and demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels. “All of our large sound stages are in full production mode,” he said via email, adding that the location filming activity is ahead of last year’s pace. Some of the series that have recently started or the resumption of filming includes “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “Dear White People” (Netflix), “Generation” (HBO Max), “Grays Anatomy” (ABC), “Shameless” (Show time), “It’s us” (NBC), and more. Reality TV shows include “MTV Cribs”, “Property Brothers: Forever Home”, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Dogs”. Several feature films include the Michael bay-directed “Ambulance” with Jake gyllenhaal, A24s “CMon CMon” with Joaquin phoenixand Netflix’s “Sweet Girl” featuring Jason momoa and Marisa Tomei. However, activity is still around 40 percent below normal for this time of year. This is the eighth update FilmLA has announced regarding regional filming activity since LA County reopened to on-location filming last June. Since then, the non-profit organization has processed around 5,533 film license applications covering 3,789 unique projects.

