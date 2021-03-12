5 models of blouses inspired by the greatest ladies of Bollywood

No one said your ethnic look has to be the same old style, there are a lot of new fashion styles to try. Blouse designs are something quite rare that you would never really think about when it comes to profiting from a trend. But our Bollywood divas are here to give you all the inspiration you need to improve your style quotient with uniquely designed blouses for your sarees or ethnic lehengas. Here is a list of some of the most interesting and unique blouse designs inspired by some of our favorite Bollywood celebrities who made it glamorous and are sure to provide you with ideas.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s collection of lehengas and saris is always enviable. She makes some of the most sartorial choices and looks as stylish as ever. Sequins are so trendy right now, therefore this sleeveless sequin blouse is sure to get your brownie points at your next wedding celebration. It is best to go for a minimalist looking saree with not too much detail, as the sequined blouse will be the showstopper and instantly make your entire ensemble look extremely sexy.

Masaba gupta

One of the most enviable fashion designers in the country today, Masaba has an impressive style of her own. This OG queen is always a stunner in some ready made blouse designs that she chooses to pair with her beautiful sarees. This one is one of her best looks and for all of you who love to layer and match different types of clothes. A classic halter neck blouse paired with a cropped shrug in the same color is something very new and can catch the eye on the ongoing fashion statement.

Kiara Advani

Too much color can never be bad. This multi-colored blouse is a beautiful choice to cut the monotony of the same color. This blouse can be paired with a monotone colored lehenga or a saree just like Kiara did with her polka dot outfit. It gives a very bohemian vibe to her whole look and if you are one of those people who like to experiment with edgy looks, then this blouse with its multiple uses is a perfect match for you.

Ananya Panday

A plunging neckline for your blouse is a classic. It beautifully complements your lehenga. You can always decide to pair it with a dupatta or take inspiration from Ananya Panday who looks resplendent in this pink embroidered lehenga. You should go for a bright color as seen here as it is an instant draw and keep the look minimal as your lehenga looks quite garish.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to bend the rules of fashion and do the unexpected. She is gorgeous here and prompts you to try something unique. Go for a very subtle colored saree and let the blouse do the talking. Sheepskin sleeves are quite rare for blouse models, but they are nevertheless very chic. It gives a nice mix of Indian and Western touch to your ensemble as a whole and is all about the drama.

Vaani Kapoor

The more risks you take, the more elegant your fashion experimentation turns out. Take inspiration from ultra-glamorous Vaani Kapoor who opted for an embellished bikini-style blouse. It was in a sultry silver hue that made the embellishments even more eye-catching. It’s a refreshing way to add that alluring punch factor to the nine yards you’re draping. Since summers have already arrived, this blouse pattern is perfect for a formal evening. Bikini style blouse with plunging neck silhouette is one of the most glamorous blouse trends of recent times

Kriti i say

Kriti’s bright yellow saree is the most vibrant ethnic outfit inspiration you can get for upcoming spring events that would require you to wear a chic outfit. Adding a touch of glamor to her Manish Malhotra saree, her blouse had a flowing sleeve silhouette. It looked dreamy and gave a nice dramatic touch to the sleeves of the blouse to make it a little more voluminous. Ruffle dresses are also a trend, but Kriti turned the heat up by adding the same element to her blouse sleeves and giving it a modern twist.

Madhuri Dixit

Her beauty is timeless but her fashion game seems just right. The diva is often seen in gorgeous sarees and she surely knows how to have fun with them. One of her most beautiful blouse designs is when she wore a Manish Malhotra saree which was accompanied by a sheer applique blouse to match. The blouse had a sweetheart neckline and the appliqué design had a lot of floral embroidery all over which made it look like a strapless blouse. There were also silver beaded fringe details all over the blouse bodice. There has been a lot of detailed work to make the blouse a real statement piece.