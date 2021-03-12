Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion join Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’





1:00 p.m. PST 03/11/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Native Canadian and American actresses are joining a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Apples The Flower Moon Killers director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio added Indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion to its ensemble cast. Located in 1920s Oklahoma, The Flower Moon Killers depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-rich nation of Osage, a series of brutal crimes known as the Reign of Terror. Canadian actress Cardinal (Dance with the wolves, without God) will play Lizzie Q, the mother of Mollie Burkhart, played by Lily Gladstone. Myers, Collins and Dion will play the roles of sisters Mollies, Anna, Reta and Minnie. They join a previously announced cast for the film which includes DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Gladstone. Plemons will play Tom White, the main FBI agent investigating the murders. Gladstone’s character is an Osage woman married to Ernest Burkhart, who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher. DiCaprio is the nephew, while De Niro is the breeder with strong hands. Scorsese produces and realizes Flower moon for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperatives Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and DiCaprios Appian Way Productions. Myers is replaced by Chris Roe Management. Dion is replaced by Skye Matheson at KC Talent Management. Collins is not represented and Cardinal is replaced by RED Talent Management.







