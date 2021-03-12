Greenville’s Nila Morton teams up with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Nila Morton did not anticipate the results that followed her in February 2020 Twitter poster with a photo of herself feeling beautiful.

The 21-year-old Greenville native, born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy known as Ullrich, said she was a little nervous about even flaunting it. She expected a judgment.

I was nervous, said Morton, a disability advocate, a USC Upstate student, and an art store owner. But I had to think about people. I decided that I had to break down barriers and promote change because it can go a long way.

You never know what can happen, you never know what kind of opportunities may open up to other people.

This tweet not only went viral – nearly 492K likes – with overwhelmingly favorable comments, it launched Mortons’ modeling career which now includes a partnership with Savage X Fenty by Rihanna.

Morton, who uses a wheelchair, said modeling was a dream of her, a way to show the world that beauty can be disabled. Even during his days as Miss Mauldin Teen United States, she hoped to inspire other young women to see their personal worth.

After:Nila Morton seeks to prove beauty can be turned off

Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean they aren’t beautiful, she told The Greenville News in a video interview. They are simply unique. They should express it in their own way.

Savage X Fenty, lingerie brand Rihannas, contacted Morton through her agency, Mortonsaid. They wanted her to promote their new collection.

A post with a photo of Morton shared on Savage X Fentys Instagram this week had over 75,000 likes and 944 comments. The first comment @savagexfenty said a sweet smile and a wild style.

Other comments included, Real beauty, love, love, love, slayyyyyyyy, I love you so much for doing what you do and how you do it.

People have also shown love for Savage X Fenty with comments like I’ve never seen such an inclusive brand like this, representation and diversity with an emoji helping hand, and Fenty this portrayal is everything. . You give me more reasons to shop with you every day.

Morton said the photos and modeling are not meant to draw attention to herself. They must inspire others to embrace their true selves.

It’s hard to tell people to do it. Morton said it was difficult to use his voice in real life. Often times people take her to complain or don’t take what she says seriously.

Shes has used Twitter for many years as her primary source for social media. On Twitter, she does advocacy for people with disabilities, to educate followers about ableism, to share her dating plight as a person with a disability, and to share her perspective on other difficult conversations.

His efforts are having an impact. Morton is one of the women Twitter highlights during Women’s History Month as a woman who uses her platform to make a difference in the world.

Not only does she befriend many of her 18.5K followers, but she also empowers some to trust and pursue their dreams.

A follower, who uses a wheelchair, had the courage to post a photo of herself on social media.

She’s always been afraid of what people might say, and seeing me not caring has helped her not to care what other people say and just embrace who she is, Morton said. I see her a lot more on social media which is good because I want her to like herself to see her beauty.

Another friend, who also uses a wheelchair, can now become a model.

That’s all, Morton said. If you want something to start you have to speak up, you have to take the actions so that other people can move forward and follow when you make changes. I see a lot of my impact on others and it makes me happy to know that my words and actions are making a difference.