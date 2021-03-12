Bollywood Bites – The Hindu

If Priyanka Chopra opens a restaurant in New York, can other Indian actors be far behind?

I am super excited, dear friends. And it’s not just because Mithungiven joined politics and said his top priority would be to kill everyone in one bite like a cobra. It’s because my second favorite universe actress, Priyanka Chopra, announced that she was opening an Indian restaurant in New York City. Yippeee!

While my excitement knows no bounds, as a bona fide fan I’m a little disappointed that the restaurant is called Until the end. Why, PC? A little lame, don’t you think, when you could’ve called her Dosai Girl? Or Udipi Sri Jonasa Dosai Girl Vilas? Or had an exclusive restaurant reserved for the buffet called Co quantity? Or a vegan restaurant called Egsatwic? Or a joint that served a specialty Naan bread called The wheat tiger? Or a barbecue style restaurant called Daddys Little Grill? So many options.

Anyway, the good news is that my keeper knows the ex-wife of the PC bosses half-brothers neighbors. And she shared some exciting news from what cooks (sorry for the cheap pun). Which means, here’s a look at the exclusive Bollywood-themed menu from Until the end.

Shakti Kapoors Sick Kababs on a Nada, Twinkle Khannas Funnyboneless Chicken with Akki Roti, Alia Bhatts Silly Chicken Marined in Ran Beer, Ekta Kapoor’s Bahu Kurry with Killer Saas, SS Rajamoulis Kattappam with SFX Stew, Suniel Shettys Expressionless Mussels cooked on a wood fire , Hemajis Basanti Thayir Saadam with lotus seeds are some of the specialties that one can expect here.

Followed by Ranveer Singhs Sequinned Strawberry Pista Blueberry Tomato Checkered Ice Cream with Simba Nuts on Steroids, Raju Hiranis Saccharine Value Kulfi and Sanju Babas Cold Stoned Ice Cream in a variety of flavors for dessert.

The bar will serve the signature cocktail Sallu Bhais Blackbucks Fizz and Dharam Paajis, Canine Bloody Mary.

Well if my second favorite actress is up to something, is my most favorite actress in the universe, no, multiverse, far behind? My readers know perfectly well who it is. She-teaches-stunts-to-Meryl Streep-and-accents-to-Tom Cruise. And could make Brando an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The news is that she does her! not going to let it go that easily. My sources tell me that she is planning her own restaurant right in front of the PCs. And that he could be called The real Sona not like the fake across the road or Bharat Ka Sabse New York’s Best Most Fantastic Jai Hind Restaurant or If you don’t eat here you are an anti-national cafe or Tapsee mukt bistro.

And his boss, apparently, is the guy who got ten points higher than the PC chef at the catering school. And can lift 300kg. And he’s also a skilled brain surgeon who prefers to just cook the sturgeon then over there.

Rumor has it that while the restaurant is most likely multi-cuisine, it will not serve Mughlai. Or British. Or Italian. For obvious reasons. He also won’t serve Greek because Alexander lied and said he defeated Porus. He won’t serve the West Indies because, well, Rihanna. Or Canadian, for that matter, because Trudeau is a closet farmer. In fact, it will not be used for anything cultivated by farmers.

But there will be Unlimited Patriotic Poori with Hrithik Masala, a low-calorie nepo-free salad mixed with KJojoba oil and chicken in a bhasker.

Come to think of it, why can’t we have more restaurants run by movie actors, I say? And some South India too. Personally, I would love to go to a restaurant run by T Rajendar. Where I could order a coffee not caramel prepared with a decoction of the solution in rejuvenation.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.