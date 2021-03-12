Actor Curt Clendenin responds to Silver Surfer rumors





About three years ago, as we prepared for the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War, many rumors started to appear, one pointing to a certain cosmic being appearing in the film. Reports circulated that the Silver Surfer would appear in the film, with rumors that actor Curt Clendenin was filling the role. The Russo Brothers debunked the rumor in so many words before the film’s debut, but a new interview with Clendenin himself seems to indicate at least some truth to the reports in one form or another, hinting at the intense secrecy surrounding these. projects and the security measures that are in place, in theory. “I don’t really have the right to say too much about all of this,” Clendenin revealed to Comic film. “The Russo brothers are good at… how to put it? They are good at leaving Easter eggs too, and they like to have fun with things, you know?… I can’t really say. like, you know how George Lucas treats his sets? You’re auditioning for a movie called Blue Mountain. And it turns out he’s like, “No, surprise, it’s Star Wars.” So I have to leave it. a little bit of a secret. I don’t know how to explain it any other way, but time, ideally, will tell. There are a lot of things that aren’t shown, and we’ve heard about all these new Marvel shows that are who comes out, and we’ve heard about, say, some side projects that the directors might or might not have been working on. “ Clendenin continued, adding breadcrumbs to a footage or scene that may or may not have been shot, hinting at a surprise arrival online, much like Deadpool’s infamous test footage. “You never know what kind of interesting nuggets may come to the surface,” he added. “We always hear about how the pilots for some TV shows were shot and stuff, and they never saw the light of day. And then years later someone ends up uploading something to a YouTube channel or Daily Motion or something that isn’t that difficult. about copyright related stuff, you know? So there are sites on which things find their way. So, we’ll see what kind of fun stuff evolves in the future. “ As Marvel fans know, the film’s rights to the Silver Surfer were fully absorbed by Marvel Studios after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company. Marvel’s Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts will direct their next The Fantastic Four reboot, one of the many places the Silver Surfer could make his MCU debut.

