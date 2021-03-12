A midsummer night’s dream, sprinkled with high-tech fairy powder





A Midsummer Nights Dream may be one of Shakespeare’s most performed plays, but his latest version from The Royal Shakespeare Company will be unlike any seen before. Entitled Dream, the 50-minute streaming production combines live performances with motion capture technology, 3D graphics and interactive gameplay techniques that allow audiences to guide Puck from a distance through a virtual forest. As a live theater studded with seriously high-tech fairy dust, Dream promises to bring a rare take on the play to our screens, to borrow a line from Shakespeare. It will be available to watch online once a day at various times from Friday to March 20. It’s part of our ongoing engagement with this brave new world, said Gregory Doran, Artistic Director of Royal Shakespeare Companys. In 2016, the film production of The Tempest used live motion capture technology to create a 3D digital avatar projected above the stage. The difference this time is that everything in the room, the performers and their surroundings will be rendered virtually.

A cast of seven will perform at a purpose-built studio in Portsmouth, southern England, dressed in Lycra motion capture suits fitted with sensors. They will be surrounded by a 360-degree camera, consisting of 47 cameras, with each movement rendered almost instantly by digital avatars, which are relayed to viewers via the stream. These magical characters move seamlessly through a computer-generated forest, and the action is narrated in hoarse tones by Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave as the voice of the forest. To the watching audience at home, virtual fairies moving through a digital forest will look more like a video game or CGI blockbuster than your average Royal Shakespeare Company show. But performance is delivered live and in real time. Each night, the performances will be unique. With its shortened runtime and a very small character cast, Dream is not a full-scale production of A Midsummer Nights Dream; rather, it’s a story inspired by it, focusing on Puck and the fairies. But don’t expect cute digital wings: they are elemental and mysterious forces of nature.

Artistic collective Marshmallow Laser Feast, which works with virtual, mixed and augmented reality, has created digital avatars for actors to appear from the natural world. The puck is made of pebbles and stones, while the Titanias fairies are made of moth wings, spider webs, earth, or roots. Fairies are shapeshifters who blend into recognizable human and animal forms on screen, and grow or shrink to be small enough to fit into acorn-shaped cups, as Puck puts it.

It’s a form of puppetry, said Sarah Ellis, director of digital development at Royal Shakespeare Companys. These avatars come to life when they breathe, and how they breathe thanks to the live actor. The software that drives performance, called the Unreal Engine, is used in the video game industry and is the source of popular titles such as Gears of War and Fortnite. Since 2013, the company that developed it, Epic Games, has diversified to create interactive 3D content with the tool for film and television, and, increasingly, for live events such as festivals of music, museum exhibitions and theatrical productions. Overlaying technology with live performance and instantly relaying it through a web player to thousands of devices is an experiment for Epic Games and the Royal Shakespeare Company. And then there’s the interactive component. Up to 2000 spectators for each performance can be a part of the show and will be invited to guide Puck through the forest. On-screen, chosen viewers will appear as a cloud of tiny fireflies: using their mouse, trackpad, or finger on the screen of a smart device, they can move their firefly around the screen, and Puck will follow. their example through virtual space. Without the fireflies, audience Puck wouldn’t go anywhere, said EM Williams, who plays the role. The audience is really the fuel, the energy of the show.

In a traditional staging, the technical rehearsals come last, after weeks of work by the actors on the character and the narrative. For Dream, the process began with adjustments to the motion capture suits, so players could calibrate their movements. Their digital avatars were reflected on giant LED screens around the studio to orient the performers in the virtual environment.

It looks so 3D, like it pops off the screen sometimes, Williams said of the computer-generated forest. There are times when if I touch it, I expect to feel it. It clears the veil between the technological world and the real world. The Royal Shakespeare Company has long been considered a bastion of traditional British theater: respectful of text and verse, brought to life by great actors. Did the company anticipate resistance to its high-tech experimental approach? Several reviewers have said his motion capture Tempest is nifty. There are of course some criticism, said Doran, artistic director of the company. But, he added, he hoped Dream could appeal to a mainstream theater audience, as well as viewers drawn to technology. Also, Shakespeare’s genius means that his plays can take any new inventions thrown at them. It’s the same as an experimental production of one of those pieces, Doran said. Shakespeare is robust: hell is still there. Dream

Presented online by The Royal Shakespeare Company, March 12-20; dream.online.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos