Kriti Sanon reflects on her trip to Bollywood and says she took baby steps; Raabta Shares helped her explore





Actress Kriti Sanon was an outsider to Bollywood and as she gained a place in showbiz her fan base grew. In a conversation, the Raabta star reflected on her trip and shared how she has remained patient throughout.

Actress Kriti Sanon is the Bollywood “outsider” who changed the game for herself with no lineage or godfather. She is happy that people believed in her. From her first film, the actress only worked on projects supported by big production houses, with a good screenplay or dotted with big names. She believes that while she’s taken baby steps as she weaves her way through the industry, her patience has paid off. Speaking to IANS, the actress shares how her life changed when she moved from the suburbs of Delhi to the glamorous world of Mumbai. “I took baby steps. I wasn’t running very fast, ”Kriti says, and she continues,“ When you get into the industry, there’s not a lot that you know. You have a set of managers and agencies telling you what is good and what is not. I have always been very opinionated, to the point where sometimes my managers get irritated because I have a strong mind and I end up not listening to them. “ The actress, who started her career with “Heropanti” in 2014, reveals that while there was a lot of nervousness in her before the big debut, she now knows that the dilemma will always resurface before every release. I made my first film, there was a lot of fuss before the release. I was in a new city, I had done B-tech and I came to a city where I didn’t know anyone. At this point, it is important that you find one or two people, like I did with my agency, who believe in you. They told me to wait and not to be in a hurry because the first film is very important. My patience has paid off. “ The actress believes that “with every movie there is a dilemma because you don’t know how it’s going to turn out.” For her second film, Kriti packed Rohit Shetty’s “Dilwale”, directed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and brought Kriti and Varun Dhawan together. While she says saying yes to the film was a “no-brainer” because of the names associated with it, flaunt her success Kriti’s eagerness to prove herself has grown. “After ‘Dilwale’, after a while I wanted to act but I didn’t have that space. I’m very ambitious as a person, I’m very hungry as an actor. I’m still motivated and I want to do more. I’m greedy like that, “she said.” Raabta “gave her the creative satisfaction she wanted.” When I had ‘Raabta’, I felt I really had a platform to explore a character. I took workshops for the first time and realized that I really liked it. So to love, to be in front of the camera to really fall in love with the job , it was a process for me. I finally realized my acting method, what works and doesn’t work. t works for me. Little things made me grow as an actor. For example, at at first when you start playing you tend to say dialogue for dialogue, then someone tells you to just break that pattern and talk and not just say dialogue e (on paper), ”she says. Kriti has added more films to her “Raabta” article and is now awaiting the release of “Mimi” and “Bachchan Pandey”. She has also started the shooting of her next film “Bhediya”, which twins her again with Varun. Read also | Kriti Sanon shows off her resting wardrobe in two chic ways; Yeah or Nan? X

