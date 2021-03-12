ATM Anchor Talent Management signs award-winning actress and filmmaker Carolyn Bridget Kennedy







ATM Anchor Talent Management has recruited award-winning actor and filmmaker Carolyn Bridget Kennedy. Kennedy, a maven of comedy and improvisation, is best known for her critically acclaimed web series and short films that have received over one million views. ATM Anchor Talent Management joins current Kennedy representation in Los Angeles, 90210 Talent Theo Caesar (indoors) and Alan Coto (commercially) and Canadian representation, HERO Artists Jessica Martins. “I am delighted to add ATM to my team. With their vast experience and intuitive management skills, I look forward to the future“Said Kennedy. “Carolyn is a great addition to our list. She’s tall, regal, sexy, eccentric, strong, with awesome comedic chops. Our challenge, if you want to call it that, is which of these attributes we push the most. Maybe we are pushing them all. She’s an incredibly talented actress, oh, and she’s a great writer too.“Said Fac, director of ATM Anchor Talent Management. Kennedy is an active member of the Academy of Television, SAG-AFTRA, ACTRA, Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, Women in Film (LA), Raindance and Film Independent. . Kennedy’s Projects have won over 100 awards from film festivals around the world, including awards for Leading Actress, Best Actress in a Comedy, Best Comedy, Best Sketch Comedy, Best Original Story and the best microfilm. She is an improvisation maven, having completed: Advanced Improv at The Groundlings (with an invitation to Writing Lab in their Performance Track), the Upright Citizens Brigade program and the Conservatory Grad Revue Program at The Second City. She studies theater in the advanced class at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, Margie Haber Studios and Lesly Kahn & Co. She also performs in comedy clubs in Los Angeles. Kennedy is also represented by talent agents 90210 Talent Agency (LA), HERO Artists (Toronto) with publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix. You can read more about Carolyn through her filmography page at IMDb and his official website. Article by Wendy shepherd by Movie Vine. * Photo by Dana Patrick







