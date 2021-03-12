Entertainment
In Photos: Liza Minnelli celebrates her 75th birthday: looking back – Slideshow
Liza Minnelli places her hands in wet cement during a footprint ceremony at Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California on July 22, 1997. Minnelli joined Will Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Demi Moore, and others in as participants in the ceremony to create cement handprints for the walls at every location in the world. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo
Shambala Preserve founder Tippi Hedren (left) is serenaded by Minnelli with a rendition of “It Had to be You” as Hedren’s daughter Melanie Griffith watches the Humane From Hollywood gala in Beverly Hills , California, August 16, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo
Joel Gray (L) and Minnelli reunite for the 25th anniversary screening of their movie “Cabaret” in New York City on November 17, 1997. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo
Minnelli has announced an upcoming 24-date performance of “Minnelli on Minnelli” at the Palace Theater on Broadway to honor Vincente Minnelli’s career as a musical director in New York City on October 20, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo
Minnelli arrives at the American Society of Young Musicians’ House of Blues Spring Benefit Concert in West Hollywood, Calif. On June 13, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten / UPI | License photo
Minnelli arrives for the world premiere of Eloise’s first-ever animated film, “Me, Eloise,” in New York City on October 7, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo
Minnelli performs to a full house on the last of three nights at the River Rock Casino near Vancouver on November 15, 2007. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann / UPI | License photo
Minnelli arrives for the Tony Award ceremonies in New York on June 15, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo
Minnelli meets the media after rehearsals for her first Broadway musical in 10 years. “Liza’s at the Palace” in New York on October 24, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo
Minnelli performs and signs her CD “Liza’s at the Palace …” in New York, February 3, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo
Minnelli arrives on the red carpet at the “Sex And The City 2” premiere in New York City on May 24, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo
Actor and film historian Robert Osborne (left) greets Minnelli at the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival premiere of the “Cabaret” 40th anniversary restoration, in Los Angeles on April 12, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo
Minnelli arrives for the Friars Club Roast of Betty White in New York on May 16, 2012. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo
