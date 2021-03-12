In Photos: Liza Minnelli celebrates her 75th birthday: looking back – Slideshow

Liza Minnelli places her hands in wet cement during a footprint ceremony at Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California on July 22, 1997. Minnelli joined Will Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Demi Moore, and others in as participants in the ceremony to create cement handprints for the walls at every location in the world. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Shambala Preserve founder Tippi Hedren (left) is serenaded by Minnelli with a rendition of “It Had to be You” as Hedren’s daughter Melanie Griffith watches the Humane From Hollywood gala in Beverly Hills , California, August 16, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Joel Gray (L) and Minnelli reunite for the 25th anniversary screening of their movie “Cabaret” in New York City on November 17, 1997. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli has announced an upcoming 24-date performance of “Minnelli on Minnelli” at the Palace Theater on Broadway to honor Vincente Minnelli’s career as a musical director in New York City on October 20, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli (left) and producer David Gest are seen on their wedding day in New York City on March 16, 2002. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo

Minnelli sings at the opening night of “Liza is Back” in New York on May 31, 2002. Minnelli’s solo show “Liza is Back” marks her return to the stage in New York. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

David Gest (left) and Minnelli greet the media during an in-store promotion in New York City for Liza’s latest CD, “Liza’s Back,” on October 29, 2002. The following year, Minnelli filed for divorce from Gest, who accused her of abusing him. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli attends the Roundabout Theater Company Spring Gala for Composer and Lycist John Kander and Fred Ebb in New York City on April 26, 2004. The following month, she headlined the AIDS event at the Festival de Cannes. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Sheila McCarthy (left) and Minnelli attend the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of “A History of Violence” in Toronto on September 10, 2005. A few years earlier, she appeared in a multi-part story on “Arrested Development”. Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | License photo

Minnelli takes the time to chat with her fans during a promotional session for her new DVD, “Liza with a Z,” in New York City on April 4, 2006. Earlier that year, the Emmy Award-winning TV special has been restored for theatrical performance and broadcast on Showtime. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives at the American Society of Young Musicians’ House of Blues Spring Benefit Concert in West Hollywood, Calif. On June 13, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives for the world premiere of Eloise’s first-ever animated film, “Me, Eloise,” in New York City on October 7, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo

Minnelli performs in concert at Harrah’s Rincon Resort and Casino in Valley Center, Calif. On November 1, 2006. The previous month, Minnelli made a vocal appearance on the song “Mama” by My Chemical Romance, on their album “The Black Parade. “. Photo by Roger Williams / UPI | License photo

Actor Nikki Blonsky (L) arrives with guest Minnelli at the premiere of “Hairspray”, based on the John Waters film, in New York on July 16, 2007. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli performs to a full house on the last of three nights at the River Rock Casino near Vancouver on November 15, 2007. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives for the Tony Award ceremonies in New York on June 15, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli meets the media after rehearsals for her first Broadway musical in 10 years. “Liza’s at the Palace” in New York on October 24, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli takes her curtain call bow on Broadway’s opening night after her performance in “Liza’s at the Palace” in New York City on December 3, 2008. The previous month appeared on “Rosie Live.” Photo by Ezio Petersen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli performs and signs her CD “Liza’s at the Palace …” in New York, February 3, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo

Minnelli won the award for best special theatrical event for “Liza’s at the Palace …” at the Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009. She also performed on the show. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives on the red carpet at the “Sex And The City 2” premiere in New York City on May 24, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo

From left to right, Chris Rock, Billy Stritch and Minnelli arrive for the Drama League Awards and Luncheon in New York City on May 20, 2011. The year before, Stritch appeared on the album “Confessions” “from Minnelli. Photo by Robin Platzer / UPI | License photo

Minnelli performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 29, 2011. Earlier that year, she opened the TV Land Awards with her signature song “New York New York”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | License photo

Actor and film historian Robert Osborne (left) greets Minnelli at the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival premiere of the “Cabaret” 40th anniversary restoration, in Los Angeles on April 12, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives to sign copies of her new CD, “Liza Minnelli Live At The Winter Garden”, in New York City on May 9, 2012. Earlier that year, she attended a fundraiser that Jay-Z had titled at Carnegie Hall. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives for the Friars Club Roast of Betty White in New York on May 16, 2012. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / UPI | License photo

Minnelli performs at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 14, 2012. Later that year, she stars in the Broadway-themed drama series “Smash”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | License photo

Minnelli arrives on the red carpet at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York City on June 13, 2013. A few months later, she presented Ann-Margaret with the Rolex Dance Award. Photo by Dennis Van Tine / UPI | License photo