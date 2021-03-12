



Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI / PNN): Popularly known as the only public relations guru in Bollywood, Dale Bhagwagar tops the list as the best Bollywood publicist in India for bringing the maximum public relations trends to the industry entertainment. His futuristic PR methods often set the entertainment PR industry’s agenda for times to come. Over the years, his Mumbai-based PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has handled the personal PRs of over 300 Bollywood celebrities, including prominent names such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Rakul Preet Singh, Preetisheel Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Swami Nithyananda and PR for films such as Shah Rukh Khan-starring Don and Farhan Akhtar-Rock On . Apart from that, Dale Bhagwagar handled crisis management for 20 Bigg Boss candidates; India’s # 1 reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Many celebrities who want to appear on reality shows also hire the PR company to support the spice quotient in their careers, so they can be eligible as candidates and roommates on shows like Bigg Boss. Founded in 1997 as an independent entertainment public relations company, the Dale Bhagwagar Media Group plays a vital role in initiating media maneuvers such as image creation, brand management, hype, marketing, crisis management and makeovers in Bollywood and positioning them at the forefront of the information age. The agency runs contemporary campaigns, yet deeply rooted in the ethics of public relations, paving the way for future generations of publicists. Staying one step ahead with groundbreaking public relations strategies, Dale Bhagwagar is also the most famous Bollywood publicist of all time. A simple Google search in its name brings up thousands of results. His Bollywood PR agency runs virtual internships for students from various faculties like Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Event Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Masters in Mass Communication (MMC), Media Studies. , Media Sciences and Journalism and Mass Communication. He is the only publicist who regularly visits various colleges for guest lectures and educates the next generation in ethical journalism and public relations best practices. According to an industry leading website, “He is widely recognized as the most important change agent in the Indian entertainment public relations industry. Setting up many trends in the public relations profession, he sets often the program on how public relations evolves in the industry, “adds a top In making a comprehensive list of the best public relations trends the entertainment publicist has introduced to the media, financial website Business Upturn states that ‘Over the years, Dale has imposed and enforced many trends in public relations – such as making legal agreements binding on clients of Bollywood PR agencies, introducing the system of advance payment to publicists, inducing journalists to cinema to go from receiving paper and photo bromides to digital press releases and images before even let their time not come, managing the online positioning of its clients, planting PR Reflections on impressionable young minds by giving guest lectures at colleges teaching mass communication and influencing students with his propaganda techniques by becoming a guide for their thesis and their dissertations. The article goes on to add that the Bollywood publicist defied industry standards. “Now Dale is even famous and popular as a Bollywood PR legend and has been quoted in newspapers, TV stations and websites in various countries. Speaking of Dale Bhagwagar topping the list of best PR in Bollywood, entertainment news site Urban Asian writes, ‘Max Clifford, the world’s most outrageous publicist has called Dale Bhagwagar’ the PR to visit in India ‘ . Often referred to as the King of the Spin, Dale Bhagwagar undoubtedly tops the list as the most famous public relations experts the Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)

