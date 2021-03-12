Darasing Khurana to make acting debut with Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange: The Tribune India

What is your role in Bai ji Kuttange?

I play the right hand of Dev Kharoud, the super talented action hero of the Punjabi film industry.

What is your fitness program?

More than exercising, I try to watch what I eat. I’ll say abs are done in the kitchen! I don’t really like long workouts, so eating healthy and having small portions several times a day is my thing.

Who do you think is the fittest actor in Pollywood?

Kartar Cheema.

Name a celebrity who inspires you to look good?

My friend Rohit Khandelwal. His discipline and commitment to fitness are commendable.

What were the challenges you faced while working in the industry and how did you overcome them?

People were friendly otherwise, but the moment you asked them for work they made you feel like you weren’t in the room! Plus, the feeling of being an outsider on sets was odd. It took me a long time to get used to these two things. The biggest challenge was feeling good inside, while these things were going on around.

How important is Pollywood to you?

Everything is important to me. I take my job very seriously. Watching myself on the big screen was a dream that Pollywood will make me realize!

What was your greatest learning in the fashion world?

No matter what is going on inside you, always face the world with your head held high.

Can you name your friends in the industry?

Pooja Chopra and VardhanPuri.

What is the philosophy that you live by?

Live in the present.

Does criticism affect you? How do you deal with this?

Honestly, it hurts at first, but then I spend time with myself, reflect on what I’ve been criticized for, and if I feel like I need to change I work towards it!

What kind of films would you like to experience in your career?

I would like to make films based on real life stories.

What does the real Darasing Khurana look like?

The real Darasing is kind; its purpose is to spread smiles. He is a visionary, a man of his word, sometimes lazy but generally committed. He is a father at heart.

What is your opinion on OTT?

I think OTT is a great platform to explore.

Do you also keep in touch with your fans?

Absolutely! I love them and I am always in contact with them. —Dharam Pal