Rashami Desai says TV actors can’t find Bollywood work: ‘it’s humiliating and insulting’





Rashami Desai is a household name in the Indian television industry. This renowned Bigg Boss 13 actor has worked in a number of TV shows. She rose to fame with her role in the Uttaran series as Tapasya Rathore. Later, she went on to be a part of shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak and was seen in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel as Shalaka. She also made her OTT debut with a short film, Tamas. She has also appeared on reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. Even after working on so many projects, Rashami believes that people differentiate between TV actors and Bollywood actors and the former are often “categorized for certain platforms.” In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami said, “I feel like an actress when I’m categorized for certain platforms and they say that yeh toh Television actress hai, toh bura lagta hai. I feel bad that people don’t want to see properly the good work that I have done, the good projects that I have been involved in and the good people that I have worked with. They categorize me for their convenience and comfort. “ Rashami Desai also spoke about the prejudice that exists against TV actors in Bollywood and was upset that new people get a lot of work, but it is quite difficult for the “ TV actor ” to work. . “Influencers get better projects and better space. It is wrong. I do not like it. It is humiliating and insulting. We are actors and, as actors, we can explore all media and should not be categorized. »Shared the actor. Rashami was among India’s highest paid TV actresses in 2018. She also played small roles in Bollywood films and was part of Bhojpuri and Gujarati films. Despite all the experience, she believes that very few actors in the TV industry have succeeded in Bollywood, all because people differentiate between TV actors and Bollywood actors. “Being part of Bollywood has a different flavor. But the actors must be very patient. Sometimes everything is finalized and at the last moment because of a call you are replaced and someone else is finalized. But hats off to those television actors… who are making the transition from television to cinema. Now I’m happy that people are open to accepting web TV and movie actors, ”the actor said. Rashami Desai will next be seen in the Tandoor web series. It will be broadcast on the Ullu app.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos