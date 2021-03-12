Healing the rift between Meghan, Harry and the Royals will require new perspectives

In this very public royal conflict there are multiple broken relationships, and it may seem … [+] difficult, if not impossible, to cure them. PA Images via Getty Images



This week, millions of people watched Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Family relationships have been laid bare; there have been serious allegations of racism and outspoken revelations about the impact of all of this on Meghan’s mental health.

Sharing the personal details of the conflict on prime-time TV may seem like an extreme option, especially as opposed to the royal response. The Queen’s brief statement notes that “ memories may vary ” and questions will be dealt with in private by the Royal Family. The story continues to grab the headlines, with Prince William responding to reporters that his family is not racist and that he has not spoken to his brother since the interview.

As someone who works with conflict on a daily basis, my job as a workplace mediator is to allow all parties to a conflict to see the other’s point of view, so that they can try to find a way forward. Even though we are working in confidential and private settings and not in a television studio, could recent events allow for higher level outreach between royal parties?

Listen to me, help me, heal me

It is unclear why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to interview Oprah Winfrey. However, drawing on many years of experience dealing with parties in workplace conflict, as well as the insights of veteran interviewer Oprah, there are common factors as to why people decide to go to work. ‘Express.

Earlier this year, when Oprah reflected on interviewing over 37,000 people, she said, “Everyone you meet just wants to be seen and heard.” Winfrey went on to extend this to the workplace and beyond, “I can tell you, in your daily encounters, in your kitchen, in your boardrooms, in your work, in all of your relationships … what every person you meet is trying to find out. Have you seen me? Do you hear me? And every argument is about it. “This observation is confirmed in many workplace mediations, where parties often say they value the opportunity to be heard and to express their point of view the most.

Harry has also expressed hope for his relationship with his brother Prince William to heal, a common desire when people bring up unresolved differences. Harry said he loved his brother “in pieces” and wanted to heal his relationship with him and with his father. During workplace mediations, the parties often describe how they want to get out of the injury and restore trust.

Focus on the feelings, not the facts

It was no surprise that the interview placed a lot of emphasis on telling or correcting the facts. Who decided not to give Archie a title? Did they “blind” the queen about their departure?

Meghan was keen to correct an incident reported in the press that she made her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cry shortly before the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018. Meghan said the opposite had happened and that it was was she who was in tears.

This episode was a ‘turning point’ for Meghan in her relationship with the royals and the media, which she said was looking for ‘a hero and a villain tale’. However, no matter what turns out to be ‘the truth’ or who is right or wrong, it is likely that Meghan and Kate were in pain. Moving forward will require focusing on experiences and feelings.

The need for multiple perspectives

Regarding his father, Harry said: “I feel really disappointed because he went through something similar”, indicating that he hoped Prince Charles could understand his position. No matter where the sympathies lie, when people are in conflict it is common to see issues through a self-centered lens, to see your own point of view as “right” and the other as “wrong”.

This binary way of thinking limits the possibility of change. Taking the time to explore and recognize multiple points of view and try to relate to others and their experiences can heal and ultimately strengthen relationships. Like Stephen Covey, in his book The 7 habits of highly efficient people, declares: “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”

In this very public royal conflict, there are multiple broken relationships, and it can seem difficult, if not impossible, to heal them. Oprah’s interview showed just one perspective. Others are unlikely to be shared in the same way, if at all. Tellingly, in a YouGov survey this week, only 8% of those polled said they had sympathy for both sides. The responsibility to visualize a different perspective may lie with all of us because our opinion of what happened and who is right or wrong is unlikely to have changed.