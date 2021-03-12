Bollywood: Janhvi Kapoor, the film by Rajkummar Raos Roohi wins 30.6 million rupees on opening day





Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in “Roohi”.

Image Credit: Provided

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharmas, the horror-comedy film Roohi, which received mixed responses, grossed 30.6 million rupees (1.5 million dirhams) on the day it opened . The movie Hardik Mehta, now in the United Arab Emirates, is Bollywood’s first major release after the COVID-19 lockdown. The exhibitors, who seem delighted, applauded director Mehta for taking the essential first step to come out on the big screen. Speaking on the general appeal of the films, Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited, said that Roohi has boosted the confidence of the exhibition industry and also restored the confidence of the public to provide them with healthy entertainment in the safe and secure environment for cinemas. Roohi receives good reviews from moviegoers in all geographies and it’s encouraging to see some great strides. Inox’s Saurabh Verma said: Roohi’s response is better than we expected. We only hear laughter in our auditoriums. It’s the perfect post-pandemic stress relief movie. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi echoed similar thoughts, saying: Considering the current storyline, the steps are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump. 100 between morning and evening broadcasts. Since theaters reopened, Roohi may be the first Hindi film to draw people to theaters in droves. On these promising signs, Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO of Jio Studios, said: We have always supported content-driven films and Roohi with output to over 2,200 screens was just perfect for bringing back the magic of theaters. We are delighted that audiences across India are responding with so much love and positivity. Roohi, who was previously called Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana, was originally scheduled to hit theaters the first week of June last year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, manufacturers have had to postpone the release date. Presented by Jio Studios, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks Rao and Kapoor’s very first collaboration. Rao and Sharma previously shared screen space in the 2015 version of Dolly Ki Doli. The horror comedy also became the first film to arrive in theaters after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed theaters across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with the setting in place of COVID-19 security protocols. The film is based on lines from the 2018 hit film Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos