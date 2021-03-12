Oscar nominations: once a stranger, Netflix could be the star of a year of streaming





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took some extraordinary steps last year to recognize the pandemic, postponing its ceremony for two months – from late February to April 25 – by widening the eligibility window and temporarily removing the requirements for a film to be shown. in theaters to consider.

Yet those measures, announced last April, revealed that the playing field was still heavily tilted compared to movies in theaters, leaving behind a year with no real blockbusters or major box office attractions to help entice people watching, dulling the interest of potential viewers.

This popular lack of muscle includes films that might not compete for the best picture but tend to gain technical recognition, with films like “Black Widow”, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and The Latest James Bond Adventure ” No Time to Die “have all been delayed. of discord. Three expensive films that only got moderately enthusiastic reviews, “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Mulan” and “Tenet,” were among the big-budget exceptions.

Some industry watchers have pointed out a dynamic in which the traditional equation is slightly reversed – where people won’t see the nominees (and likely won’t see the ceremony), but films that win major awards will benefit. . out of heightened curiosity as to whether they deserved it.

This is where, theoretically, Netflix comes in. Earlier this week, the most widely distributed streaming service received three nominations (just like Amazon) for the Producers Guild of America nominees list for Best Picture. , for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” and “The Chicago Trial 7.” The first of these, notably, stars Chadwick Boseman, whose posthumous victory provided an otherwise emotional Golden Globes climax. wrongly produced. A similar performance for Netflix in bids for the 93rd Academy Awards would at least give a lot of subscribers a chance to get acquainted with more nominees, assuming Netflix will use its marketing muscle to push (and push and push). its suitors. Netflix, of course, won’t be the only one bringing the nominees to homes, although with over 200 million subscribers globally it is clearly swinging the biggest stick. Amazon has won Oscar prep nominations for films like “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. Hulu, with its acquisition of “Nomadland”, could own the rights to a potential favorite, and its brother or sister Disney + created the animation “Soul”, the probable favorite in this category. Even then, it may not be enough to spare the Oscars from the fate experienced by other ceremonies during the pandemic. Indeed, the Screen Actors Guild appeared to recognize the writing on the wall after the Globes by reducing its upcoming event to a special, pre-taped time as opposed to the usual celebrity dinner. (The awards are televised by CNN’s sister network, WarnerMedia, TNT.) A lot has changed since “Parasite’s historic Best Picture win at the Oscars last year, but the ratings have steadily fallen. Perhaps the biggest problem facing the award-winning cottage industry requires looking beyond the past 12 months, what everyone is hoping to be a post-pandemic world: after a year of indifference understandable to awards shows, will these events bounce back, with many predicting it will be pent-up interest in cinema? To paraphrase a famous movie heroine, that’s a problem for another day. The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15 and the ceremony will air on April 25 on ABC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos