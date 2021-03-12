Bollywood comedy film opens today

Everyone who works in a newsroom has a list of stories they want to get into but probably never will.

Here’s one of mine from about six years ago: Check out what’s up with Bollywood movies in Little Rock.

It was meant to be a look at the presumably immigrant culture that inspired the market for these films, with the fact that they were shown in a Little Rock cineplex serving as a news hook. It might be interesting to go to a few of these movies and talk to audience members about how they viewed them. It was said that the films were well attended, a kind of common glue.

Back in the days when we had history meetings, I would throw this idea up every few weeks. At one point someone was going to do it, but it’s the kind of time-consuming story that invariably gets pushed to the bottom of reporters’ to-do lists. After a while, I stopped hearing about Bollywood movies.

I didn’t have time to do what I imagined. Also, my Bollywood game is not strong. I’ve seen a few authentic Bollywood movies over the years and have been exposed to the genre through tributes. But India produces more films than any country in the world (the United States usually appears third on these lists, behind Nigeria – “Nollywood” – and just ahead of China) and my knowledge of their cinema. roughly begins with Satyajit Ray’s “Apu Trilogy” and ends with the Bollywood-lit work of Mira Nair.

I am embarrassed by my ignorance, but not really ashamed. As the woman to whom I am related by marriage sometimes tells me, “you can no longer be the man of the Renaissance”. There is too much to watch, read and consume. So it’s heartwarming to find a film teacher who will freely admit a blind spot when it comes to Wong Kar-Wai’s films or an innocent music journalist from Judee Sill. None of us can know everything – and we never know everything we don’t know.

That’s not to say I couldn’t see a Bollywood movie again (like John Lennon said I’m an artist; give me a potato and I’ll do something with it), just that my ideas don’t ‘would not have the benefit of a thorough understanding of tropes and conventions of a style that relies on tropes and conventions. Bollywood audiences are savvy – they’re like fans of films by directors like Tyler Perry and Kevin Smith, whose audience contract puts them in a joke.

I admired the way Guy Lancaster used to bother to review Bollywood movies for the Arkansas Times – he wrote insightfully without condescending. But for me, Bollywood is like anime. I know just enough to rig my way through a conversation with someone who knows even less about the genre.

Guy stopped writing about Bollywood films four or five years ago, and I’m not sure if that means they stopped showing the films, or if he was interested in writing about other things.

…

Either way, there’s a Bollywood film opening in central Arkansas this week. “Jathi Ratnalu” is in Telugu (Indian films are in 23 different languages, and most of them have their own specific set of tropes and conventions). “Jathi Ratnalu” is more correctly described as a “Tollywood” rather than a Bollywood movie, if you believe Wikipedia.

It lasts 45 minutes. And it’s a comedy that was due for release in April 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

I found a delightful interview with director Anudeep KV on a site called indiaglitz.com. In this interview – presumably translated from Telugu to English by someone whose command of English is as remarkable as it is adorable – Anudeep reveals that her producers turned down “a very sophisticated offer from Amazon Prime Video. has others … also offers. But we felt that the movie, which is a riot of laughter, can only be enjoyed in theaters. So the producers disagree [to the Amazon deal] and held it until the theaters opened. “

Anudeep, who is from Sangareddy, a town of about 75,000 in Telangana state in west-central India, told Indiaglitz he was happy to get the offer to lead. “Jathi Ratnalu”, https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021 / Mar / 12 / bollywood-comedy-film-opens-today / “although my first feature film, ‘Pittagoda’ (2016), failed at the box office.

“It’s the story of three stupid men who find themselves trapped in a heinous crime. They are naive and innocent. As the trailer suggests, you’ll find loads of situational comedy in there. The characters are serious, but like Charlie Chaplin, they’re doing the Audiences Laughs. I was influenced by the people of Sangareddy while writing the movie. “

And now he’s getting a worldwide release – including a theatrical opening in Arkansas.

…

Speaking of movies I don’t have to watch again, the Japanese musical “On-Gaku: Our Sound” hits streaming platforms and DVDs this week. Kenji Iwaisawa pays a pleasantly offbeat homage to both classic animation and garage rock.

It’s about three high school kids with no apparent musical skills who, bored with video games and low-level confrontations with rival gangs, decide to form a band and end up performing at a local music festival.

While the plot hardly gets to the point, we’re meant to bask in the sweet hand-drawn visuals and bask in the music (by Tomohiko Banse, Grandfunk, and Wataru Sawabe) both hinting at late-era rock. ’60s and 70s punk, with a Rotoscopic Concert Stage that captures the energy and chaos of exuberant amateurs who don’t quite understand how they make such awesome noises.

It took Iwaisawa over seven years to stitch the film together from over 40,000 hand-drawn images, and the result is 71 minutes.

