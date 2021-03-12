WATCH: Nick Jonas’ Spaceman successfully lands, writes heartfelt note alongside unseen photos with Priyanka Chopra.

Based on Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria and Engagement, Nick Jonas’ latest album, Spaceman, has 11 tracks in total.

Nick Jonas “The new Spaceman album is finally out and the singer couldn’t be more ecstatic. The singer’s first solo album since he and Jonas Brother reunited in 2019, Nick wrote, recorded and toured the same during his forties. He wrote, “#Spaceman, the album is here and I’m so excited you all hear it. Writing this album was a way of dealing with everything that was going on in the world, the distance between us and what matters most. “

Based on distance, indulgence, euphoria, and engagement, Spaceman has 11 tracks in total. The video for the song “Spaceman” has also been released and Nick is playing the role of an astronaut in a distant land. Priyanka also appears in the video, but practically as the song is about distance.

In addition to writing a heartfelt note to the fans, Nick also shared unseen photos with Priyanka Chopra. “I took out #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven came in second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria and how to reconnect with those that you love can give you a purpose. And now … the rest of the album is yours to explore – Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria and Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the entire album. start to finish and you will find solace in joining Spaceman in the greatest adventure of all … Love. “

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ post:

Priyanka, on the other hand, was also proud of her husband when she shared the album’s release announcement and wrote, “#SpacemanVideo is OUT NOW! Proud of everything you do @nickjonas.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s article:

On March 15, Monday, the couple will reunite from their home in London to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations. Watch the Spaceman video below:

