Arijit Singh has always swept the crowd with his soothing voice and his fans have always wanted more of him. The musical sensation, who has produced several hit songs, is now set to take on a new role as a music composer with NetflixsPaggled, with Sanya Malhotra.
Singer and music composer Arijit Singh said of this exciting announcement, I am making my debut as a music composer with a project close to my heart. I am honored to serve music around the world. Sandhya’s endearing story of self-confidence and triumph is very similar to my musical journey and I feel honored to be associated with a special film like Paggled
Paggled is an inspiring story of Sandhya played by Sanya Malhotra who struggles to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets out on a path of self-discovery, trying to find her identity and purpose in life – all while living among the eccentric members of her shared family. . Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film features an ensemble cast made up of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.
ALSO READ: ZeePlexs The Power is ready to release their next melodious track Oh Saiyaan sung by Arijit Singh
Other pages: Pagglait Box Office Collection
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.