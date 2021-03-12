Houston’s Khruangbin and others reimagine Paul McCartney’s latest album





Phoebe Bridgers, Blood Orange, St. Vincent, Beck and more join Houston’s Khruangbin to help a former Beatle reinvent his latest album. Photo: Houston Chronicle / Getty Some people in the music industry would say releasing a new album in the middle of a pandemic is a bad idea, especially because bands can’t play dozens of tour dates to support the album globally. whole. But some savvy music groups have found a lockdown as a way to expand their brand. Variety’s recent story about Phoebe Bridgers called her a “lockdown rock star.” Khruangbin from Houston has followed a similar path. The band released their new album “Mordechai” last year, and although they could play any festival where the band’s not quite instrumental meditative music had become a major draw, Khruangbin has nonetheless remained a very visible band. Last year. And his big year passed until 2021: Khruangbin is one of the 11 acts chosen by Paul McCartney to remix, reinvent or cover songs to be created. an alternate version of his 2020 album “McCartney III”. Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee recently posted an Instagram tribute to an old photo of McCartney from the 1970s, doing her best to replicate her beige blazer with a camera in hand to advertise the band’s involvement. “I learned to read myself when I was three years old by listening to Paul and reading his words,” she wrote. “’And’ All My Loving ‘was one of the first basslines I ever learned.” The group’s contribution will be “Pretty Boys”, a delicate acoustic song from “McCartney III”. KHRUANGBIN TALKS ABOUT THE CREATION OF ‘MORDECHAI’ “III Imagined” will be released on April 16. Other contributors include Dallas native St. Vincent with Bridgers, Beck, Anderson.Paak, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Damon Albarn of Blur. In addition to “Mordechai”, Khruangbin released last year “Texas Sun”, an EP in collaboration with Leon Bridges, and also a holiday single with a cover of “Christmas Time Is Here” by beloved Vince Guaraldi. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. LAURA LEE TALKS FASHION FROM KHRUANGBIN The band began forming in Houston ten years ago when guitarist Mark Speer and bassist Lee were on tour with Yppah. Speer and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson had previously performed together in downtown St. John’s United Methodist. The band found a vibe and a sound, and scampered off to a barn owned by the Speer family just outside Brenham, where they recorded. They released “The Universe Smiles Upon You” in 2015 and “Con Todo El Mundo” in 2018. Touring behind the latter, Khruangbin saw his audience grow rapidly as the group became a formidable draw for international concerts.







Andrew Dansby covers culture and entertainment, both local and national, for the Houston Chronicle. He came to the Rolling Stone Chronicle in 2004, where he spent five years writing about music. He had previously spent five years in book publishing, working with editor-in-chief George RR Martin on the first two books in the series that would become “Game of Thrones” on television. He missed a year in the film industry, involved in three “major” movements. photos you’ve never seen. He has written for Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Texas Music, Playboy, and other publications. Andrew doesn’t like monkeys, dolphins and the outdoors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos