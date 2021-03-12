Raya and the Last Dragon have broken a cardinal Disney rule

The climax of Raya and the Last Dragon took daring risks to get the message across to the community.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Raya and the Last Dragon, which are now playing in theaters and on Disney +.

Raya and the last dragon It sets itself apart from other Disney films in several key ways, like not having a real villain, but it also slyly broke a major rule of storytelling, and it paid off. At one point in the film, all of the characters, including Raya, are dead, and the malevolent force prevails. Few movies have managed to kill all the main characters on screen and get away with it successfully.

On the Climatic Scene, Raya, Namaari, and their friends use the Orb Fragments to repel invader Druun. As it becomes evident that the only way to survive is to reassemble the orb, Raya must trust Namaari with his Orb Shard; however, the rest of the group don’t trust Namaaris as she worked against them throughout the movie. To show Namaari and the group her faith, Raya gives Namaari her orb and is turned into stone by the Druun. The rest of the group follows suit until Namaari is left with all of the orb pieces. She brings them together and joins the group of stone allies, allowing herself to crystallize in solidarity.

For a few seconds, everyone on screen is essentially dead – or at least suspended in a fossilized state. The Druun accomplished their annihilation blindness, as it can be assumed that most, if not all, of the realms were also turned to stone with the expansive breadth of the Druun Cloud. For a film based on hope, this is a pretty hopeless moment; However, the audience is confident that his resolve will resolve itself, and moments later, the orb ignites and wipes out the Druun, bringing everyone back to life in the process.

Because of the fact that Raya and the last dragon is built on the importance of trust, hope and belief in the greater good, this type of climatic moment works. Namaari has cheated on Raya on several occasions, so a big gesture to rebuild a bridge of trust is needed, and there is no greater gesture than putting your life in someone else’s hands. Audiences can sense the characters’ hope, and they attribute that hope to the conflict that resolves itself, although there are no living heroes on screen.

Having all of the main characters, especially the protagonist, sacrifice themselves lets the theme of community shine through with incredible emotion. Throughout the film, the Five Realms worked in their own interests, but now representatives from each of the Realms are performing this inexhaustible act for the reunification of Kumandra.

With Raya and the last dragon by focusing on the lofty ideals of the collectivity, individuals are expected to be treated as agents of these larger forces. In this way, Raya and the group may perish, but the dreams of trust and hope survive. These ideals become the characters of the story, and therefore these “characters” do not die when the Druun turn the agents of trust and hope to stone.

Temporarily killing all of the literal characters doesn’t sound like a ploy or an uneven part of the narrative. Instead, it feels like the story has to last naturally to resolve itself. For a film about big ideals and epic consequences, there has to be a big statement at the climax, and it’s a risky move on the part of the writers that pays off. Raya’s sacrifice is the perfect portrayal of hope that almost masks the fact that a children’s movie really killed all of its characters.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lpez Estrada from a screenplay by Paul Briggs and John Ripa, Raya and the Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler.

