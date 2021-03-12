For Royce 5’9 “from Detroit, Best Rap Album is THE Grammy Category | Arts & Entertainment

The news that his 2020 album “The Allegory” is up for a Grammy Award came as a surprise to the Detroit rapper Royce 5’9 “in several ways.

“I had no idea we even submitted the album,” he laughs from his Birmingham studio. “I found out that we had submitted it and we got nominated on the same phone call, which was really cool. “

Even cooler, “The Allegory” is shortlisted for Best Rap Album at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, alongside releases from Nas, Jay Electronic, D Smoke, and Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist.

“His the category for me, man, the only one I care about, “says Royce (real name Ryan Montgomery), 43.” I’ve always been an album guy, even though there are classic singles in the history of hip-hop. But I’ve always been the type to pay attention to entire albums. I’ve always been mindful of how someone can do a front to back album seamlessly, like, say, a Dr. Dre or P. Diddy, OutKast.

“It’s like watching a movie, you know? That’s the art of it. So being watched that way, it’s really, really cool.”

Royce, who was also nominated for a Grammy ten years ago, as a contributor to Eminem’s album “Recovery” certainly felt like he hit a high mark with “The Allegory”. After 2018’s deeply introspective “Book of Ryan,” “The Allegory” found Royce looking outward, giving the company updates on titles such as “My People Free,” “Black People in America,” “Black Savage. “and” Generation is Broken “. “” It’s right in your face, “Royce acknowledges.” I was just talking about what I saw, what I had in mind. “

The fact that he came before a summer of civil unrest only made “The Allegory” which features collaborations with fellow PRhyme DJ Premier, Vince Staples, Kid Vishis, Cedric the Entertainer and others more relevant and even premonitory as the year progressed.

“It seemed a little prophetic to me,” Royce says now. “Like, everything that I brought up and everything that worried me that I was talking about, not only did it happen, but the things that were already happening were exacerbated. The world as it is. this moment kinda mirrored what I talked about on the album. It’s kinda creepy. “

Even more frightening, Royce adds, was watching the reaction to Black Lives Matter and other protests, of police resistance to “people justifying very, very evil acts against other human beings.”

“It makes you think, ‘What kind of a world do we live in? What is happening now? Says Royce, who, in addition to his eight solo albums, also teamed up with Eminem as a duo Bad Meets Evil and is part of the rap supergroup Abattoir. He also contributed to the albums “Music to Be Murdered By” d ‘Eminem last year.

“You know, we’d like to think we’ve come this far, and we haven’t. I think every once in a while there’s got to be an artist or an album that shows up at the proverbial party and puts the spotlight on. put up a big mirror and have everyone look at each other and look at things as they really are at the time, like Marvin Gaye and “What’s Going On.” If you’re honest about what you see, that’s all that will come out when you create. “

Royce doesn’t yet know where his creativity will take him next. He has been busy outfitting his studio for video and audio, with the goal of making virtual performances although he, like so many others, is eager to return to the stage, and recently did so for a Grammy Week online performance for entertainment company Yoop. .

“I just want to be ready for anything,” he explains. “I have a little cabin fever, like everyone else. I always have ideas. When I have enough together, I will start thinking about the next album. Until then, there are a lot of things. ‘other things to do. do gratefully. “

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 on CBS (WWJ-Channel 62 in Detroit). Trevor Noah hosts, with performances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, John Mayer, Post Malone, Harry Styles and more. The Grammy Awards premiere, in which most of the awards are presented, takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday via Grammy.com.

MORE FROM MICHIGAN

In addition to Royce 5’9 “, nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with connections to the metro area and Michigan include:

Big Sean Best Rap Performance, “Deep Reverence,” Featuring the Late Nipsey Hussle

Regina Carter Best Improvised Jazz Solo for her contribution to Thana Alexa’s “Ona” album

Ghostly International Best Boxed Set or Limited Edition, “The Story of Ghostly International”

Betty LaVette Best Contemporary Blues Album, “Blackbirds”

Kierra Sheard Best Gospel Album, “Kierra”

Billy Strings Best Bluegrass Album, “Home”