Will St. Patrick’s Day crowds flock to Virginia due to loosening Covid restrictions?

St. Patrick’s Day can mean a big holiday, depending on where you are in Washington. Photography via iStock

In a normal year, Gavin Coleman would spend weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day planning a multi-day celebration at his family’s 47-year-old Capitol Hill pub, the Dubliner. He booked Irish dancers and musicians, ordered over 100 barrels, and hired additional staff and security to accommodate the throngs of revelers who walked through the door, including, one-year-old President Obama, who was passed for a pint. . And now?

I think a lot of the St. Patrick’s Day business will go to Virginia, says Coleman, who is planning a more modest celebration here in DC. It will offer indoor and outdoor seated streetery reservations, as well as a morning sandwich. DC has stricter regulations, ”he said. “Dub is known for Irish live music, we haven’t had it for a year. We will not be able to use our bars. It’s been tough throughout this pandemic.

The fact and frustration that Covid’s restrictions on bars and restaurants vary widely in the Washington area is nothing new. But the holidays, especially busy ones like St. Patrick’s Day, highlight the gaps between how businesses can operate in the district, neighboring Maryland counties, and northern Virginia. In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser has maintained a strict set of guidelines. There is no live music, DJs, or entertainment, and no booth or bar service. There is a 25% capacity limit in the dining rooms, while the tables can seat a maximum of six people. An alcohol curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m.

More in Montgomery and Prince George counties, live music is allowed in restaurants, but businesses are still limited to this 25 percent indoor capacity, and there are 90-minute table limits in MoCo (ddespite the recent lifting of all bar and restaurant capacity limits by Governor Hogan). By comparison, Virginia is, as one bar owner called it, the Old West. Dining rooms can be half-operated, live music and DJs can play as long as they are at least 12 feet from patrons, groups of ten can gather around tables, and green beer can flow until midnight. .

In Washington, pub owners have expressed frustration at what they see as a loss of revenue for Virginia businesses, even if those same Virginia revelers can return home to the district. Meanwhile, pubs across the river are bracing for a possible influx of patrons eager to travel for more loosely regulated entertainment. With that in mind, some business owners in Virginia are taking it just because you can, that doesn’t mean you should approach it. Mark Kirwan, from Tipperary, who owns the DC Kirwans pub on the quayside andSamuel Becketts in Shirlington, implements reservations and timed table limits at both locations. In DC, he’s planning a virtual dinner to keep the crowds out in person; in Virginia, he hired additional security personnel to monitor a celebration that will include outdoor music and masked Irish dancers.

It’s the Irish Super Bowl: Usually our month when we make enough money to protect ourselves from the poor months. It’s depressing, says Kirwan, who typically had huge multi-day celebrations at both locations. Were not going to take any nonsense from anyone. I’m looking at the big picture rather than the big bang for your buck. The business that we have kept small but steady, a lot of families is because we are taking the supplement [safety] not.

Other pub owners say they are spreading the festivities over several days to deter large crowds on March 17, like the ones that overwhelmed Mexican restaurants in Cinco de Mayo last year (and caused public disgrace. on social media). Dave Cahill, managing director of the Four Irish Courts in Arlington, hosts several daily events from March 13 to St. Patrick’s Day, including an Irish pub quiz and outdoor music. We encouraged people not to all come and celebrate one day, Cahill says. We have extra cleaning staff to make sure everything is sanitized, and extra doormen so we only have a certain number of people at the same time.

Some popular Irish destinations don’t even promote their festivities as usual. Caroline Jonhston, business consultant for The Irish Inn at Glen Echo, says she’s planning a small outdoor event with live music. We’re trying to get the word out, but the Irish Inn doesn’t really want to advertise because they’re worried about crowds and want to abide by the restrictions. They are very serious about them, says Johnston.

Bar owner Mike Bramson, who operates the PopUp Bar Clarendon along with Rebel Taco in DC, are planning what looks like a Before Times party: a “ShamRock n Roll” in the old Clarendon Ballroom, complete with DJs and green beer. That is, aside from all of the Covid restrictions (i.e. no standing or bar seating) and safety rules, including a policy that primarily involves reservations for remote club-type tables. Still, he says he expects a full house in VA, which he might not see in DC.

I believe people travel to Virginia spaces. It’s frustrating to have an overbooked location [Clarendon Pop-Up] and another place losing business [Rebel Taco DC], says Bramson. He says the main deterrent in Washington right now is the six-person table limit and the 22-hour curfew for alcohol. Our restaurants and bars attract a younger crowd, and they come in larger groups.

March 17 marks more than St. Patrick’s Day, the date last year when restaurants and bars in DC and Maryland were first closed for food service due to the pandemic. (Virginia Governor Ralph Northam did not follow suit until a week later, although many pubs canceled their celebrations.) For pub owners like Coleman, it’s been a tough road ever since. He says business at the Dubliner is down 80%, and even though his St. Patrick’s Day celebration is comparatively tiny compared to years past, he hopes the holidays give the bar an increase in revenue and that President Biden may follow in Obamas’ footsteps.

Biden was a regular on his way to the station when he was a senator, Coleman says. “I know he certainly remembers us. It would be incredible for him to pass.