Jennifer Garner Battled Fear of Roller Coaster While Filming Yes Day | Entertainment





Jennifer Garner struggled to overcome her fear of roller coasters while filming “Yes Day”. The 48-year-old actress stars in the new family comedy ‘Yes Day’, but recalled a terrifying experience on a high-speed roller coaster ride with Jenna Ortega and how her fear made most of the unusable scene. Jennifer explained, “Here’s the ridiculous thing I developed and produced this movie to make you think I wouldn’t put scary stuff in there! “Riding a roller coaster is something I hate, and we lost most of the grip because it wasn’t usable because I was crying and screaming ‘Jenna! Jenna! ‘ her character’s name was Katie! “ The ‘Peppermint’ star plays Allison Torres in the Netflix movie, which focuses on a family who embark on a whirlwind adventure after giving their three children 24 hours to make the rules, and thinks the “fun” that she had to make the film will result in audiences. Jennifer told “The Graham Norton Show”: “It was so much fun to shoot, and I think watching it you can feel our pleasure in doing it.” The Hollywood star recently revealed that she has been told to consider retiring if she does not accept a role in the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’. Jennifer had taken the time of her career to focus on raising her children, Violet, now 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine – whom she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck – and even if she was feeling “really overwhelmed” by her family, she understood that she needed to take on the role of Dr Eve Saks when her then agent, Patrick Whitesell, called her in 2012 with an ultimatum because ‘she was not ready to “end” her career. She recalled, “He said, ‘This is going to be a call about one of two things: it will be a call about you making this little movie, or it will be a call to your retirement.’ “And I knew I had asked enough of my reps, who had worked their tail for me and said no to everything and kept getting pregnant.” But I was really overwhelmed by a third child. “Ben was doing ‘Argo’ and I was just trying to spin the plates. I also knew I didn’t want to be done playing so I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'”

