Matthew McConaughey ‘considering’ governor’s race, talks to political parties

Matthew McConaughey has a bevy of titles including actor, husband, father and even “pickle lover,” according to his Instagram bio. But now there is talk of potentially adding the governor of Texas to the list.

In an interview Thursday with the Austin statesmen, a member of USA TODAY Network, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star said it “would be a fool not to consider” the position.

“I am considering, as I said, not to do so, to consider the honor of entering the political position, as governor of Texas,” he said. “But honestly, I have to ask myself, ‘How can I be the most useful? “And maybe it’s as a free agent.”

McConaughey has made it clear he is not showing up at the moment.

“I would say, as far as the race goes, I wasn’t before I did. So my decision hasn’t changed because I’m still not.”

The actor added that ultimately the decision rests with his family and where he fits best.

“I have yet to answer the same question for myself and my family. Honestly. Is this the truest and best category for me to be the most useful,” he said. “I’m ready to take a leadership position in this next chapter of my life, but I don’t know it’s in politics.”

Of course, his interest in politics begs the question: which party?

“I haven’t come that far yet,” McConaughey told statesmen. But he sees himself as “aggressively centered”.

“Listen, I’m a ‘Meet You in the Middle’ man. When I say aggressively centered it gets complicated sometimes over there with ‘Oh that’s a shade of gray, a compromise’,” he said. said.

“Sometimes the left is better at it, sometimes the right. There are different choices for different circumstances,” he added.

In the past, McConaughey has denounced political extremes.

“You need liberals. What I don’t think we need are illiberals, and what I don’t think some liberals see is that they are often cannibalized by illiberals,” he said. he said on “Good Morning Britain” in December.

Now you know there are extremes on both sides that I find unfair and that I don’t think is the right place to be, “he continued.” The far left and the far right are completely illegitimate the other side … or they exaggerate which puts the position in an irrational state that makes no sense. “

This week’s political conversations weren’t the first time the Oscar-winning actor had spoken of running the state of Texas. In November, political commentator Hugh Hewitt asked him about a potential candidate for governor of Texas or other political office. in an interviewHis answer was still hesitant.

“I don’t know. I mean, it wouldn’t be mine. It would be people more than me,” McConaughey said. “Look, politics seems like a broken business for me right now. And when politics redefines its focus, I might be a lot more interested.”

McConaughey was quick to take an interest in public service. After Texas was hit by a severe winter storm in February, the “Interstellar” actor and his wife announced a collaboration with a Texas relief fund to host a virtual benefit concert to help Texans after the storm.

In one Instagram post on February 21, McConaughey announced the virtual advantage and his mission to help the Texans while sitting in front of an American flag.

“I will be posting daily messages to let people know how to protect themselves during this time, find resources, help volunteer and support others,” he said.

In the comments, some fans encouraged the actor to take up public office.

“McConaughey for the Senate!” @bassrunnerbw said.

Another comment read, “(Let me know) when you run for office you need troops with their boots on the ground and I’ll be that guy.”

“Run for the governor,” @amandapallanez wrote. @mrssabrinaferr went one step further by writing “Matthew for the President”.

McConaughey recently published his book “Greenlights“which is an unconventional and candid memoir filled with loud stories and hard-earned wisdom on how to live life to the fullest.

Contribution: Barbara VanDenburgh and Bryan Alexander