Hilary Duff Says She Suffers A Shattering Crotch During Pregnancy

Hilary Duff will soon welcome her third child into the world. But even though her due date is about two weeks away, she can’t come early enough.

That’s because, as the Younger star explained in an interview on Friday The Ellen DeGeneres Show, She is currently suffering from a really painful pregnancy side effect, a condition commonly known as flash crotch.

Duff opened up about the illness when guest host Brooke Baldwin asked him how she was feeling.

I didn’t have it with the other kids, the 33-year-old explained of the intimate pain. So I texted my midwife the other day, and I was like: What’s going on with the stabbing pains in my vagina ?! … It’s horrible, as if you were struck by lightning.

She was surprised by the nonchalant response from her midwife.

She just answered, and she was like, Oh, lightning crotch like that wasn’t much, Duff continued as Baldwin just grimaced at the subject. I was like, it’s pretty traumatic. Like, it’ll just hit and all of a sudden you doubled down. And then it’s gone.

Duff explained: The term is called lightning, which is the baby preparing for birth, lowering himself down, so that you can actually breathe and … fill your lungs with air, which I haven’t been able to do it for months, she said. But you have stabbing pains.

While Duff has maintained his humor about the sensation, the pain she and other pregnant women face is no joke.

According to Dr. Christine Greves, OB-GYN certified by the board of directors of Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando, Fla., “Lightning crotch” refers to a “really painful sensation like just an electric bolt, a pinch or something in the vagina or pelvis during pregnancy … Some have described it as feeling like a knife, because it’s so sharp in the feel. And a lot of people just called it lightning crotch because it looks like a lightning rod going there sometimes. “

Greves told TODAY Parents: “There is no medical term, so there are only theories about it, but since it is a sharp pain, it is believed that maybe the baby has. impacted an area where there is a nerve, in a certain area where it touches that extremely sensitive nerve.

“Usually it happens a bit later in pregnancy when the baby is bigger, so you can feel it. … It doesn’t usually happen in the first trimester, but again, there isn’t really any medical literature to be able to say when exactly it’s going to happen, the exact cause and everything. “

Not all pregnant women can feel the phenomenon and it is not a cause for concern. “It is usually short lived and ends on its own, but if it bothers you you can try changing your position, stand up in case the baby is sitting on that nerve. Sometimes people wear support belts. “, suggested Greves.

“I actually experienced it during my first and only pregnancy and it was weird, to the point where I said to my doctor, ‘Do you want to look and make sure everything is okay?’ Greves recalls, “I’ve had patients, feeling this feeling like something is sharp, and I take an exam and it’s okay. The key thing to be aware of is knowing that it is short lived and that there is not necessarily a pattern. It does not mean that you are going to give birth, it does not mean that you break your water bag, etc. “

Greves added: “Definitely make sure this is mentioned to your doctor, but in general it’s not much to worry about.”

When asked if swapping breathing difficulty for acute pelvic pain was a good swap, Duff thought for a moment and said: I don’t know which one is better.

Of course, she won’t have to deal with either of the sensations for much longer, as she and her husband Matthew Koma get ready for the little boy or girl on the way.

Duff is the mother of an 8-year-old son, Luca, from a previous marriage, and she and Koma share a 2-year-old daughter, Banks. But baby # 3 remains a mystery.

We don’t know the sex of the baby, she insisted. We found out with Banks what we had, and I found out with Luca. And we were just like, you know what? It’s been a crazy year, let’s do something even crazier and find out what kind of baby had.

She added that when they finally find out, anyway, we’re going to be thrilled and so excited and just like, I think it’s gonna be a festival of laughs!