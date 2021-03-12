Bollywood Roundup: Armaam Malik, Sushmita Sen, Rajkummar Rao, and more …

Armaan Malik: I wouldn’t like to do a Hindi version of ‘Butta Bomma’

Bombay– Singer-songwriter Armaam Malik, who sang the Telugu superhit song “Butta Bomma” last year, doesn’t like the idea of ​​a Hindi version of the number.

“I think this song is special only in this language. I wouldn’t like to do a Hindi version of “Butta Bomma”, ”he says of the song, filmed about Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in last year’s Telugu hit movie“ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ”.

Commenting on the success of the single, Armaan said, “I was very happy to see that my non-Hindi song became a huge hit across the country. David Warner also produced a video for the song.

The song composed by S Thaman has had 559 million hits to date.

Speaking about his future plans, he said: “My song from the movie ‘Saina’ is coming out soon. I also have songs not filmed, which will be released in Hindi and English. Then I also have two really big songs to release in Telugu, and I’m very excited about the same.

Sushmita Sen posts image of ‘fierce Aarya’

Bombay– Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off the hype for the long-awaited second season of her ‘Aarya’ web series, with a strong Instagram post on Friday.

“Keep all your battles out of these gates, for if you try to bring them … it’s WAR” #Aarya # season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco Love you guys !!! #yourstruly #duggadugga, ”she wrote alongside a picture of herself.

The actress is reprising the lead role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series, which will also star Ankur Bhatia.

Sushmita is currently filming in Jaipur for the second installment of the series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the show’s first season marked her return to showbiz after five years since appearing onscreen. His last film released before “Arya” was the Bengali arthouse film “Nirbaak”.

Rajkummar Rao sports washboard abs

Bombay– Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a shirtless photo displaying six packs on Instagram on Friday. The actor has stated that he needs to undergo a body transformation to play his character of Shardul Thakur in the upcoming “Badhaai Do” movie.

“#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any type of steroids it has not been easy to achieve this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a movie that really means a lot to me and we had a blast shooting this movie. @jungleepictures, ”the actor wrote, along with the photo.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar and Bhoomi wrapped filming on the film earlier this month. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra were part of the first film in the series, Badhai Ho. The new film in the franchise is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and tells a new story.

Yami Gautam begins filming for ‘A Thursday’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has started shooting her movie “A Thursday”. The film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata, and also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

An official announcement was made via RSVP’s Twitter account, the banner producing the film.

“Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to happen, all of which happened on #AThursday!” RSVP announced its Twitter page.

In the film, Yami tries out the role of Naina Jaiswal, a drama teacher who takes 16 toddlers hostage. Yami, who is known for her positive roles in films such as Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Ginny Weds Sunny, will play a gray character for the first time.

Who is Alia Bhatt ‘missing’ lately?

Bombay– Actress Alia Bhatt posted a romantic photo on Friday in which she is holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame.

“Missing Major,” Alia captioned the image, adding a heart-shaped emoji.

This has naturally led to speculation, given Alia’s alleged boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, and is in isolation.

The actress has already released a statement to say that she has tested negative for the virus and is returning to work.

The director of Alia’s “Ganguabi Kathiawadi”, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine.

Besides the staging of Bhansali, the actress is also shooting for her first production “Darlings”. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Katrina Kaif tells you how to be happy!

Bombay– Want to know how to be happy? Check out actress Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account! The actress posted a stunning photo of herself and handed out words of wisdom on how to achieve happiness.

In the photo, the actress looks stunning in a white sweater. She teamed up with blue jeans, minimal makeup and open hair.

“If you want to be happy,… be. Leo Tolstoy, ”she captioned the message.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently spotted filming alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led fans to wonder if the two were filming for Tiger 3.

On top of that, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. She shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Phone Booth was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (IANS)